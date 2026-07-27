Ram Charan Recovering After Wrist Surgery In Coimbatore

Ram Charan is recovering well after undergoing a hand surgery.
The actor had a wrist injury while shooting for Peddi.
He underwent the surgery at a Coimbatore hospital.
Ram Charan is said to have injured his wrist while filming an action sequence for Peddi. The actor underwent wrist surgery at Ganga Hospital in Coimbatore. His father Chiranjeevi, mom Surekha and wife Upasana are said to have accompanied him to Coimbatore for the surgery.
Sharing an update on the procedure, a source told HT, "The surgery was super successful. It was a complicated procedure but was managed with precision laparoscopically." As per reports, he sustained a wrist cartilage tear during shooting one of the demanding wrestling sequences.
The source further confirmed that the surgery went as planned and that the actor is recovering well. Ram Charan or his team are yet to issue an official statement. Following medical evaluation, doctors advised surgery to ensure a full recovery and avoid future complications. He is now expected to undergo a rehabilitation programme before returning to work. Videos also circulated of the actor and his family entering the hospital. Netizens are already pouring in with their wishes for speedy recovery. The surgery was led by Dr S Rajasekaran, chairman of Ganga Hospital and a renowned orthopedic surgeon. Internationally acclaimed hand and wrist surgeon Dr Alejandro Badia from Miami, USA, joined the surgical team to perform the procedure.
Peddi Synopsis, Cast & Crew
Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyenndu in key roles. Peddi grossed over Rs 340 crore worldwide but triggered widespread backlash over the hypersexualisation of Jahnvi Kapoor. The brunt of the force led to re-edits and trimming of the film. Peddi is set in 1980s Andhra Pradesh, in which the male lead battles systemic oppression and fights to secure basic legal recognition, voting rights, and a railway station for his nameless tribal hamlet through sporting glory.
The film is produced by Venkatesh Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas and co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writing.