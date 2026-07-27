Ram Charan Recovering After Wrist Surgery In Coimbatore

The source further confirmed that the surgery went as planned and that the actor is recovering well. Ram Charan or his team are yet to issue an official statement. Following medical evaluation, doctors advised surgery to ensure a full recovery and avoid future complications. He is now expected to undergo a rehabilitation programme before returning to work. Videos also circulated of the actor and his family entering the hospital. Netizens are already pouring in with their wishes for speedy recovery. The surgery was led by Dr S Rajasekaran, chairman of Ganga Hospital and a renowned orthopedic surgeon. Internationally acclaimed hand and wrist surgeon Dr Alejandro Badia from Miami, USA, joined the surgical team to perform the procedure.