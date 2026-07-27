Dhanush On National Awards Row: 'Raayan Won, But Better Tamil Films Were Released'

Dhanush;S National Awards debate grew after the actor acknowledged stronger Tamil film contenders.
Raayan won Best Tamil Film while Dhanush received a Special Mention for Captain Miller.
Dhanush recalled eight acclaimed performances that missed National Awards before recent recognition.
Dhanush addressed the National Awards controversy surrounding Raayan after the film won the Best Tamil Film honour at the 72nd National Film Awards. While accepting the recognition with gratitude, he said he believed there were better Tamil films released that year and expressed respect for the emotions of fans who supported those titles.
Dhanush responds to criticism over Raayan's National Award
Following the announcement of the 72nd National Film Awards, social media was flooded with reactions from viewers who felt films such as Meiyazhagan and Maharaja deserved the Best Tamil Film honour. Others argued that actors including Vijay Sethupathi, Karthi, Arvind Swami and Anurag Kashyap should have received acting honours.
Responding to the debate at a public event, it was said by Dhanush that "Raayan received the National Film Award, but I believe there were films released that year which were better." It was also added by the actor that the emotions of fans supporting those films were fully understood and respected.
Dhanush reflects on missed National Awards and tells fans to celebrate
Dhanush also looked back on several acclaimed performances that did not receive National Awards. He recalled Adhu Oru Kana Kaalam, Pudhupettai, 3, Mayakkam Enna, Vada Chennai, Karnan, Maryan and Raanjhanaa, saying expectations existed each time but recognition did not follow.
Speaking about awards, it was said by the actor that some things happen on their own regardless of effort. He urged fans not to dismiss the honour, adding that receiving two more National Awards as a Tamilian should instead be celebrated.
Earlier, after the winners were announced on July 18, Dhanush shared an emotional note, calling his Special Mention for Captain Miller deeply meaningful and describing his first National Award as a director for Raayan as a blessing he would always cherish.
On the work front, Dhanush is preparing for the release of Om – Chapter 1, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and co-starring Mammootty.