Sahitya Akademi Winner And Asuran Witer Poomani Dies At 79

Poomani was born in 1947 into a family of marginal farmers in Andipatti, a village near Kovilpatti. Poomani’s fame surged with the release of the hit movie Asuran that drew from his renowned novel Vekkai. The film, starring Dhanush, Manju Warrier and Pasupathy, became one of the most celebrated Tamil movies of recent years and brought Poomani’s writing to a much wider audience. Asuran released in 2019 and was directed by Vetrimaaran. It brought Dhanush a Best Actor National Award win. There had been some controversy. Poomani had dismissed the notion that his novel portrays the victory of Dalits over their oppressors. Insisting on it as the director’s freedom to alter the script from a story about a family defending its honour to the idea of a Dalit revolt against the oppression, the writer praised Vetrimaran for handling the violence well. Poomani had himself directed a movie, Karuvelam Pookkal, for the National Film Development Corporation of India.