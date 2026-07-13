Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn-Starrer Records Franchise-Best Opening Weekend

Mumbai and Ahmedabad registered the weekend's highest Sunday occupancy at 55.5% apiece. In Mumbai, the split was 29% in the morning, 58% in the afternoon, 80% in the evening and 55% at night. The National Capital Region recorded 45% occupancy across 1,041 shows on Day 3, with 21% in the morning, 57% in the afternoon, 65% in the evening and 37% at night.