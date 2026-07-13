Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn-Starrer Records Franchise-Best Opening Weekend

Dhamaal 4 witnessed growth during its opening weekend.
The film's collection peaked on Sunday with Rs 28.5 crore nett and 44% overall occupancy.
Mumbai and Ahmedabad registered the highest Sunday occupancy for the film at 55.5% each.
Dhamaal 4 box office collection: Ajay Devgn-led comedy hit the screens on July 10. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. It has crossed the Rs 60 crore mark in India and the Rs 90 crore milestone globally. Here is the details box office breakdown.
Dhamaal 4 box office collection Day 3
Ajay Devgn-starrer comedy Dhamaal 4 recorded a strong opening weekend at the box office, earning Rs 65 crore nett in India in its first three days, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. It was screened across 33,104 shows over its first weekend.
Its worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 92 crore, including Rs 78 crore from India and Rs 14 crore from overseas markets. With this, the film has become the biggest opener in the Dhamaal franchise, surpassing Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle, which collected Rs 63.75 crore nett in its opening weekend.
Dhamaal 4 daily box office breakdown
The film opened on Friday with Rs 14 crore nett and Rs 16.8 crore gross, alongside 24% occupancy across 10,669 shows. On Saturday, it raked in Rs 22.5 crore nett and Rs 27 crore gross at 35% occupancy over 10,954 shows.
On Sunday, it added Rs 28.5 crore nett and Rs 34.2 crore gross, boosting the weekend occupancy to 44% across 11,481 shows. On Day 3, the Hindi occupancy was 49; morning shows recorded 22.31% occupancy; afternoon shows saw 56.31% footfall; evening shows recorded 71.62%; and night shows recorded 47.62%.
Mumbai and Ahmedabad registered the weekend's highest Sunday occupancy at 55.5% apiece. In Mumbai, the split was 29% in the morning, 58% in the afternoon, 80% in the evening and 55% at night. The National Capital Region recorded 45% occupancy across 1,041 shows on Day 3, with 21% in the morning, 57% in the afternoon, 65% in the evening and 37% at night.
Welcome To The Jungle collected Rs 24.75 crore nett in India on Day 3. Its India gross total has reached Rs 76.50 crore, while its India nett total collection is Rs 63.75 crore.
Ajay Devgn is joined by Sanjay Mishra, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh and Jaaved Jaaferi in the comedy.
Anjali Anand, Ravi Kishan, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Esha Gupta are the new additions.