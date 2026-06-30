Welcome to The Jungle Box Office Day 4: Akshay Kumar-Starrer Mints Rs 70 Crore

Welcome To The Jungle witnessed a major dip in box office yields on its fourth day.
Its India collection is yet to move past the Rs 75 crore-mark.
Worldwide, it has amassed Rs 106.48 crore.
Welcome To the Jungle was hit by a significant dip in box office collections on Day 4. As per trade tracker Sacnilk, the film collected a nett of Rs 8.50 crore across 10,922 shows on Day 4. With this, its total India nett collections stand at Rs 72.25 crore, while the India gross has reached Rs 86.53 crore.
The film also continued to perform decently in international markets. It earned Rs 3 crore overseas on its first Monday, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 19.95 crore. Combined with its domestic earnings, Welcome To The Jungle has now amassed a worldwide gross collection of Rs 106.48 crore in just four days. The comedy-action entertainer had opened with paid previews on Thursday, collecting Rs 3.75 crore nett across 2,494 shows with an occupancy of 26 per cent. On its opening Friday, the film earned Rs 15.25 crore nett from 10,892 shows, retaining the same occupancy level. Collections rose over the weekend as the film minted Rs 20 crore nett on Saturday with occupancy peaking to 33 per cent. Sunday proved to be its biggest day so far, with the film collecting Rs 24.75 crore nett while recording an occupancy of 41 per cent.
Welcome To The Jungle Day-Wise Box Office Collection (India Net)
Day 0 (1st Thursday): Rs 3.75 crore
Day 1 (1st Friday): Rs 15.25 crore
Day 2 (1st Saturday): Rs 20.00 crore
Day 3 (1st Sunday): Rs 24.75 crore
Day 4 (1st Monday): Rs 8.50 crore
Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle is the third installment in the popular Welcome franchise. The film revolves around a group of gangsters, criminals and bold characters whose paths collide in a borderside jungle. What begins as an operation resembling a film shoot soon cascades into a slew of chaotic adventures filled with ample confusion and unreliability and hilarity galore. The film also features Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, and Jackie Shroff.
Welcome To The Jungle is competing with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Cocktail 2.