Welcome to The Jungle Box Office Day 4: Akshay Kumar-Starrer Mints Rs 70 Crore

The film also continued to perform decently in international markets. It earned Rs 3 crore overseas on its first Monday, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 19.95 crore. Combined with its domestic earnings, Welcome To The Jungle has now amassed a worldwide gross collection of Rs 106.48 crore in just four days. The comedy-action entertainer had opened with paid previews on Thursday, collecting Rs 3.75 crore nett across 2,494 shows with an occupancy of 26 per cent. On its opening Friday, the film earned Rs 15.25 crore nett from 10,892 shows, retaining the same occupancy level. Collections rose over the weekend as the film minted Rs 20 crore nett on Saturday with occupancy peaking to 33 per cent. Sunday proved to be its biggest day so far, with the film collecting Rs 24.75 crore nett while recording an occupancy of 41 per cent.