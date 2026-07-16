Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn-Starrer Crosses Rs 120 Crore Globally

Dhamaal 4 box office collection: Ajay Devgn-starrer, which hit the theatres on July 10, has achieved a major milestone. It has crossed the Rs 100-crore gross mark in India on its sixth day of release. The film achieved a total India gross of Rs 107.11 crore. Its total India nett reached Rs 89.75 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.