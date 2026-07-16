Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn-Starrer Crosses Rs 120 Crore Globally

Dhamaal 4 achieved a total India gross of Rs 107.11 crore and a domestic nett of Rs 89.75 crore in six days.
The film grossed Rs 124.36 crore worldwide, which includes Rs 17.25 crore from overseas markets.
Wednesday collections dropped to Rs 6.50 crore nett with an average Hindi occupancy rate of 14.12%.
Dhamaal 4 box office collection: Ajay Devgn-starrer, which hit the theatres on July 10, has achieved a major milestone. It has crossed the Rs 100-crore gross mark in India on its sixth day of release. The film achieved a total India gross of Rs 107.11 crore. Its total India nett reached Rs 89.75 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.
The worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 124.36 crore. This total includes Rs 17.25 crore from overseas markets, after adding Rs 1.25 crore internationally on Day 6.
Dhamaal 4 daily box office breakdown
The Wednesday numbers arrived following robust weekend earnings and a subsequent decline on weekdays. Dhamaal 4 opened on Friday with Rs 14.00 crore nett across 10,669 shows with a 24% occupancy. Saturday collections rose to Rs 22.50 crore nett across 10,954 shows at 35 % occupancy.
Sunday earned Rs 28.50 crore nett across 11,481 shows with a 44% footfall, although trade tables noted the figure as Rs 8.50 crore. Monday collections witnessed a dip to Rs 8.75 crore nett with 10,598 shows and 19 % occupancy. Tuesday earned Rs 9.50 crore nett across 11,077 shows at 20 % occupancy.
Wednesday collected Rs 6.50 crore nett across 11,137 shows with a 15% occupancy. Wednesday saw an aggregate Hindi occupancy rate of 14.12%. Showtimes recorded 6.92% occupancy in the morning, 13.62% in the afternoon, 15.31% in the evening and 19% at night.
Daily ticket sales for Dhamaal 4 were down from Tuesday. The film will face stiff competition from Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, which hit the screens on July 17.
Indra Kumar has directed Dhamaal 4. Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, Esha Gupta and Ravi Kishan round out the cast.
The film opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike.