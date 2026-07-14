Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn-Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark Globally Despite Monday Dip

Dhamaal 4 collected Rs 8.35 crore net in India on its first Monday, bringing its domestic net total to Rs 73.35 crore.
The comedy sequel has crossed the Rs 100 crore milestone globally, reaching a worldwide gross of Rs 102.35 crore.
Theatre occupancy in India dropped to 19% on Monday after peaking at 44% during its opening weekend.
Dhamaal 4 box office collection: Ajay Devgn-starrer comedy hit the theatres on July 10, 2026, and opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. The latest instalment in the comedy franchise also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi.
Following a robust opening weekend performance at the box office, ticket collections witnessed an expected slowdown on Monday, its fourth day of release.
Dhamaal 4 box office collection Day 4
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhamaal 4 box office collections dipped significantly at the start of the week. The film gathered an estimated Rs 8.35 crore net across 10,598 shows on Monday.
This daily addition pushed the total India net collection to Rs 73.35 crore, while the domestic gross revenue currently stands at Rs 87.85 crore.
During its opening weekend, the film generated Rs 14 crore net on Friday. Business expanded over the subsequent two days, netting Rs 22.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 28.50 crore on Sunday, taking its opening weekend total to Rs 65 crore net.
Theatre occupancy mirrored the revenue trend. Audience footfall steadily increased from 24% on Friday to 35% on Saturday and peaked at 44% on Sunday. By Monday, occupancy dropped to 19%.
In international markets, the film earned Rs 1.50 crore on its fourth day. The overseas gross has reached Rs 14.50 crore, driving the worldwide gross collection to Rs 102.35 crore.
Benchmarks and Competitors
The comedy sequel managed to surpass the recent opening weekend numbers of Welcome To The Jungle at the ticket counters. That competing feature had secured a three-day domestic total of Rs 63.75 crore, having collected Rs 24.75 crore net from 10,867 shows on its third day.
The fourth instalment also established a new commercial high for its own franchise, exceeding the performance of the 2019 release Total Dhamaal. The previous film registered Rs 25.5 crore on its first Sunday and concluded its opening weekend with an India net collection of Rs 62.4 crore.
Production and Reviews
Indra Kumar directed the new feature. Production duties were handled jointly by T-Series Films, Panorama Studios, Devgn Films, Maruti International and Anand Pandit Motion Pictures. The plot functions as a direct sequel to the 2019 release Total Dhamaal, centring on another chaotic treasure hunt.
Alongside the lead actors, the expanded ensemble cast includes Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Esha Gupta and Vijay Patkar.
Public and critical reception remains divided. Several viewers described the cinematic experience as a laugh riot. Conversely, detractors pointed to uninspired writing and the excessive use of AI-generated shots.
Hindustan Times reported in its review: "Overall, for a film called Dhamaal, there's little fun to be had. It recycles its story, music and even its brand of comedy, hoping nostalgia will do the heavy lifting. It doesn't. The only thing buried under 'M ke neeche' is whatever made the first Dhamaal work."