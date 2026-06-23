Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Shahid Kapoor-Starrer Sees Major Dip But Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark In India

Cocktail 2 box office collection Day 4

According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 13.50 on Day 1, Rs 16.25 crore on Day 2, Rs 17.75 crore on Day 3. On Day 4, it witnessed a 64.2% drop from Day 3's collections, raking in Rs 6.35 crore on Monday across 9,785 shows at 16% occupancy. This pushed the cumulative domestic nett to Rs 53.85 crore (Rs 64.56 crore gross).