Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Shahid Kapoor-Starrer Sees Major Dip But Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark In India

Cocktail 2 has collected in the single digits, the first lowest collection since its release.
However, it has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in India.
The film has surpassed the lifetime domestic nett collections of recent rom-coms like Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and Pati Patni Aur Woh Do.
Cocktail 2 box office collection: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's film hit theatres on June 19. Directed by Homi Adajania, the rom-com opened well at the box office and has received mixed-to-positive reviews.
The film registered a strong opening weekend but failed the Monday test. It witnessed a slowdown in collections on Day 4.
However, Cocktail 2 has crossed Rs 85 crore in worldwide gross box office collections within four days of release, bringing the film close to the Rs 100-crore milestone.
Cocktail 2 box office collection Day 4
According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 13.50 on Day 1, Rs 16.25 crore on Day 2, Rs 17.75 crore on Day 3. On Day 4, it witnessed a 64.2% drop from Day 3's collections, raking in Rs 6.35 crore on Monday across 9,785 shows at 16% occupancy. This pushed the cumulative domestic nett to Rs 53.85 crore (Rs 64.56 crore gross).
Overseas markets added Rs 1.50 crore, taking the total overseas gross to Rs 20.75 crore and pushed the global gross to Rs 85.31 crore.
Outpaces recent releases
By crossing the Rs 50-crore mark in India, the film has beaten several contemporary titles, including Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai (Rs 50.60 crore) and Ayushmann Khurrana's Pati Patni Aur Woh Do (Rs 51.35 crore).
Cocktail 2 is currently facing competition from Bobby Deol's Bandar, Obsession, Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, and Vikram Bhatt's Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past.
Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain co-wrote the script, while Dinesh Vijan, Ranjan, and Ankur Garg backed the project under the Maddock Films and Luv Films banners.
It is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail, which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty.