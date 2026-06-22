Cocktail 2 Box Office Day 3: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna's Film Crosses Rs 47 Crore In Opening Weekend

Cocktail 2 collected Rs 17.75 crore net on day three.
Starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon, the rom-com remained steady.
The film's worldwide gross stands at Rs 76.25 crore.
Cocktail 2 box office collection: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer, which hit the screens on June 19, completed its opening weekend with steady box office growth, taking the total India net collection to over Rs 47 crore in three days. It has crossed the Rs 75 crore mark globally.
Cocktail 2 box office collection Day 3
According to Sacnilk, the film opened with Rs 13.50 crore, and recorded a slight increase to Rs 16.25 crore on Day 2. On Day 3, it witnessed 9.2% growth from Day 2's net collection. The rom-com earned Rs 17.75 crore across 10,462 shows at 29% occupancy.
The total India net collection stands at Rs 47.50 crore (Rs 57 crore gross).
Overseas, the film collected Rs 4 crore on Day 3, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 19.25 crore. The worldwide gross collection of Cocktail 2 stands at Rs 76.25 crore.
The steady weekend growth pattern indicates positive word of mouth from audiences. The Homi Adajania directorial has already surpassed the lifetime net collection of Shahid Kapoor’s 2025 release Deva (Rs 34.37 crore).
Cocktail 2 is a standalone sequel to the 2012 film that starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty.
Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan, Pramita R Vijan and Ankur Garg have backed the new film. Pritam has composed the music, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.
It opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike.
Cocktail 2 plot
The film follows college sweethearts Kunal (played by Kapoor) and Diya (played by Mandanna), who go on a trip to Sicily after facing marriage pressure from their families. They bump into Ally (played by Sanon), Diya's friend. Diya asks Ally to test Kunal's loyalty by flirting with him, disrupting the couple's relationship.
"There is a message in this film. It is a very relevant message. Nowadays, the type of relationships, situationship and questions related to commitment are going on, there is a very relevant and rooted message at the end of the movie," Sanon told ANI.