Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Shahid, Kriti, Rashmika's Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark Worldwide

Cocktail 2 is performing well at the box office.
The rom-com witnessed growth from Day 1's collection.
It has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark worldwide.
Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's film hit the theatres on June 19. The film opened to mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike. Despite mixed responses, the rom-com had a strong start and witnessed significant growth on Day 2 (Saturday). Cocktail 2 has now crossed the Rs 50 crore mark worldwide.
Cocktail 2 box office collection Day 2
According to Sacnilk, on Day 1, Cocktail 2 earned Rs 13.50 crore, and on Day 2, it witnessed a 20.4% growth from opening day's net collection, earning Rs 16.25 crore across 10,245 shows at 26% occupancy. This brings the total India net collection to Rs 29.75 crore (Rs 35.70 crore gross).
Overseas, the film collected Rs 8 crore on Day 2, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 15.25 crore. The worldwide gross collection of Cocktail 2 stands at Rs 50.95 crore.
The collections are expected to see further growth on Sunday.
Cocktail 2 has no major competitors at the box office currently. Last week's releases: Main Vaapas Aaunga, Governor, Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past and Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata are underperforming at the box office.
Cocktail 2 plot
Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 film. The sequel follows Kunal (Shahid Kapoor) and Diya (Rashmika Mandanna), who are head over heels in love with each other but they don't believe in the institution of marriage. The twist comes when in their holiday in Sicily they meet Ally (Kriti Sanon), Diya's friend, who asks them to join her. Diya is insecured about her relationship and asks Ally to flirt with Kunal to test his loyalty. What follows next, it the crux of the story.
An excerpt from Outlook India review of Cocktail 2 reads: "Cocktail 2 is too fickle to go with anything but conviction in conservatively avowed marriage. It's simply not brave enough. It pedals back to marriage as the decisive be-all, nailing the final point on relationships. Loyalty is the ultimate arbiter of relationships. The film could have mined tension from the things long-term couples start taking for granted. Instead, it is too lazy, whiling away a good hour in the seduction which barely scorches the screen."