Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Shahid, Kriti, Rashmika's Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark Worldwide

Cocktail 2 plot

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 film. The sequel follows Kunal (Shahid Kapoor) and Diya (Rashmika Mandanna), who are head over heels in love with each other but they don't believe in the institution of marriage. The twist comes when in their holiday in Sicily they meet Ally (Kriti Sanon), Diya's friend, who asks them to join her. Diya is insecured about her relationship and asks Ally to flirt with Kunal to test his loyalty. What follows next, it the crux of the story.