Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Shahid Kapoor-Starrer Remains Steady, Crosses Rs 60 Crore Mark In India

Cocktail 2 box office collection: Director Homi Adajania's romantic drama, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, hit the screens on June 19, 2026. The rom-com didn't have major competitors on Day 1 and had opened strongly at the box office. The collections saw an upward trend on weekends, but declined on Day 4 (Monday). On Day 5 (Tuesday), it remained steady, crossing the Rs 60 crore mark in India. Globally, it is galloping towards the Rs 100 crore milestone.