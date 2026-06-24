Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Shahid Kapoor-Starrer Remains Steady, Crosses Rs 60 Crore Mark In India

Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, has reached a worldwide gross of Rs 95 crore on its fifth day of release.
Despite mixed reviews, the film maintained steady weekday.
It is now set to enter the coveted Rs 100 crore milestone globally.
Cocktail 2 box office collection: Director Homi Adajania's romantic drama, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, hit the screens on June 19, 2026. The rom-com didn't have major competitors on Day 1 and had opened strongly at the box office. The collections saw an upward trend on weekends, but declined on Day 4 (Monday). On Day 5 (Tuesday), it remained steady, crossing the Rs 60 crore mark in India. Globally, it is galloping towards the Rs 100 crore milestone.
Cocktail 2 box office collection Day 5
According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 13.50 crore on Day 1, Rs 16.25 crore on Day 2, and Rs 17.75 crore on Day 3. Earnings dropped to Rs 6.75 crore on Day 4. Tuesday's domestic net collection was also Rs 6.75 crore across 9,565 shows at 21% occupancy.
Total domestic net collections stand at Rs 61 crore (Rs 72.86 crore gross).
Overseas, the film collected Rs 1.50 crore on Day 5, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 22.25 crore. The worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 95.11 crore.
Sequel and Cast
The film serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2012 release "Cocktail". The original movie starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty, with Adajania directing both projects.
Veteran actor Tiku Talsania features in a pivotal role, while Pulkit Samrat makes a cameo appearance in the film.
"Cocktail 2" faces no major competition at the box office, as studios released no other major Hindi films on June 19, 2026.