Cocktail 2 Box Office Day 8: Shahid Kapoor Film Nears Rs 125 Crore Worldwide

Cocktail 2 box office Day 8 crossed Rs 114.67 crore worldwide successfully.
Shahid Kapoor's romantic drama needs Rs 10.41 crore to achieve another milestone.
Cocktail 2 maintained steady collections despite the expected second-week weekday slowdown.
Cocktail 2's box office Day 8 collections suggest the Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is maintaining a steady run in theatres. After completing eight days at the box office, the romantic drama has crossed Rs 114.67 crore worldwide and is now edging closer to overtaking the lifetime domestic collection of Shahid and Kriti's earlier hit, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The film continues to benefit from positive audience response despite the expected weekday slowdown.
Cocktail 2 box office collection crosses Rs 114 crore worldwide
According to trade estimates, the film collected Rs 5.10 crore gross worldwide on its eighth day, including Rs 4.25 crore nett in India from 5,965 shows. This takes the total India gross to Rs 89.17 crore, while overseas markets have contributed Rs 25.50 crore.
The film's India nett collection now stands at Rs 74.75 crore after eight days. It has also been screened across 75,071 shows since release, reflecting a strong nationwide presence.
Shahid Kapoor film closes in on Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
Cocktail 2 opened with Rs 13.50 crore on its first day before recording healthy weekend growth. Although collections eased during the weekdays, the film has continued to post stable numbers heading into its second weekend.
The romantic drama now requires only Rs 10.41 crore more at the domestic box office to surpass the lifetime India nett collection of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which finished its theatrical run with Rs 85.16 crore. Worldwide, it still needs Rs 24.33 crore to overtake that film's global total of Rs 139 crore.
Directed by Homi Adajania and written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain, Cocktail 2 serves as a spiritual successor to the 2012 hit Cocktail. Released last week, the film stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles and is expected to receive another boost over the weekend.