Cocktail 2 Box Office Day 8: Shahid Kapoor Film Nears Rs 125 Crore Worldwide

Cocktail 2's box office Day 8 collections suggest the Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is maintaining a steady run in theatres. After completing eight days at the box office, the romantic drama has crossed Rs 114.67 crore worldwide and is now edging closer to overtaking the lifetime domestic collection of Shahid and Kriti's earlier hit, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The film continues to benefit from positive audience response despite the expected weekday slowdown.