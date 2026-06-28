Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Shahid Kapoor-Starrer Surpasses Original's Lifetime Haul

Cocktail 2 box office collection: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer hit the screens on June 19. After earning in double-digits till Day 3, the film saw a decline in its collections. However, on Day 9, it surpassed the lifetime domestic nett collection of its 2012 predecessor, which had a lifetime haul of Rs 71 crore. The Homi Adajania directorial has already crossed the Rs 120 crore mark globally.