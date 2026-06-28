Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Shahid Kapoor-Starrer Surpasses Original's Lifetime Haul

Cocktail 2 has earned Rs 78.75 crore nett domestically in nine days, beating the 2012 original film's lifetime collection of Rs 71 crore.
The rom-com has amassed a global gross of Rs 120.72 crore.
The sequel features an ensemble cast led by Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon.
Cocktail 2 box office collection: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer hit the screens on June 19. After earning in double-digits till Day 3, the film saw a decline in its collections. However, on Day 9, it surpassed the lifetime domestic nett collection of its 2012 predecessor, which had a lifetime haul of Rs 71 crore. The Homi Adajania directorial has already crossed the Rs 120 crore mark globally.
Cocktail 2 box office collection Day 9
On its ninth day (Saturday), the film earned Rs 4.25 crore nett across 3,946 shows at 24% occupancy, according to Sacnilk.
Before facing a weekday decline, the sequel generated an opening weekend total crossing Rs 47 crore, earning Rs 13.50 crore on Friday, Rs 16.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 17.75 crore on Sunday.
Collections saw a slump through the week. It collected Rs 6.75 crore on both Monday and Tuesday, dropping to Rs 5.25 crore on Wednesday and Rs 4.25 crore on Thursday. It finished its first week with a domestic nett of Rs 70.50 crore.
The second week showed limited growth. The film collected Rs 4 crore on its second Friday, followed by Rs 4.24 crore on Saturday.
Beats original
The original 2012 Cocktail featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty. It was also directed by Adajania. It concluded its theatrical run with Rs 71 crore in India nett and a Rs 122.99 crore worldwide gross.
Cocktail 2's worldwide gross stands at Rs 120.72 crore worldwide gross, comprising a Rs 93.97 crore India gross and Rs 26.75 crore from overseas markets.
Written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Ranjan and Ankur Garg, Cocktail 2 opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike.