Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Shahid Kapoor-Starrer Surpasses O'Romeo Lifetime Haul

Cocktail 2 earned Rs 1.75 crore nett on its second Monday, bringing its total domestic collection to Rs 84.95 crore.
The film has officially surpassed the Rs 72.99 crore lifetime domestic nett of Shahid Kapoor's previous release, O'Romeo.
The rom-com has earned a worldwide gross of Rs 129.42 crore.
Cocktail 2 box office collection: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's film completed 11 days of its release on Monday (June 29). The Homi Adajania directorial witnessed a major decline on Day 11, but has surpassed the lifetime domestic nett earnings of Shahid Kapoor's previous release O'Romeo.
Cocktail 2 box office collection Day 11
According to Sacnilk, on Day 11, Cocktail 2 saw a 60.2% drop from Day 10's collections. It earned Rs 1.75 crore nett from 3,873 screenings at 15% occupancy on its second Monday, taking the total India nett to Rs 84.95 crore.
It also added Rs 50 lakhs from overseas markets on its 11th day. The rom-com reached a worldwide gross of Rs 129.42 crore. This figure comprises an India gross of Rs 101.32 crore and an overseas gross of Rs 28.10 crore.
Cocktail 2 box office breakdown
Cocktail 2 arrived in cinemas on June 19, with an opening weekend of over Rs 47 crore. It earned Rs 13.50 crore on Friday, Rs 16.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 17.75 crore on Sunday.
Weekday collections saw a downward trend. The film earned Rs 6.75 crore on Monday and Tuesday, Rs 5.25 crore on Wednesday and Rs 4.25 crore on Thursday, concluding week 1 at Rs 70.50 crore nett.
The second week remained steady. The film collected Rs 4 crore on Friday, Rs 4.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 4.40 crore on Sunday. On Day 10, it earned Rs 4.40 crore, taking the total to Rs 83.15 crore.
It added Rs 85 lakhs from overseas, taking the total to Rs 27.60 crore, bringing its India gross to Rs 99.22 crore and worldwide gross to Rs 126.82 crore. Collections dropped significantly on Monday (Day 11).
The worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 129.42 crore after 11 days.
Surpasses O'Romeo lifetime haul
O'Romeo, which released on February 13, 2026, finished its theatrical run with an India nett of Rs 72.99 crore. It earned a worldwide gross of Rs 110.81 crore.
Cocktail 2 is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 movie Cocktail, directed by Adakania. The original film starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty.
Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain served as the writers of the new film. Dinesh Vijan, Ranjan and Ankur Garg under Maddock Films and Luv Films, have backed the project.