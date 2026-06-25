Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Shahid Kapoor-Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark Globally

Cocktail 2 box office collection: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon's romantic comedy hit theatres amidst high expectations. However, the Homi Adajania directorial opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences. The film remained steady on Day 4 (Monday) and Day 5 (Tuesday), and witnessed a slight dip in its collections on Day 6 (Wednesday). Despite the drop in domestic run, Cocktail 2 has stormed past the Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office.
Cocktail 2 box office collection Day 6
According to Sacnilk, on Day 6, Cocktail 2 saw a 22.2% drop from Day 5's collection of Rs 6.75 crore.
It collected Rs 5.25 crore across 9,745 shows at 13% occupancy. This brings the total India net collections to Rs 66.25 crore (Rs 79.06 crore gross).
Cocktail 2 worldwide collection
Overseas, the film collected Rs 1.25 crore on Day 6, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 24 crore. It has surpassed the Rs 100 crore gross milestone worldwide within six days of its release, accumulating Rs 102.76 crore and becoming the latest Bollywood release to enter the Rs 100 crore club.