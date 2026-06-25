Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Shahid Kapoor-Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark Globally

Cocktail 2 box office collection: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon's romantic comedy hit theatres amidst high expectations. However, the Homi Adajania directorial opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences. The film remained steady on Day 4 (Monday) and Day 5 (Tuesday), and witnessed a slight dip in its collections on Day 6 (Wednesday). Despite the drop in domestic run, Cocktail 2 has stormed past the Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office.