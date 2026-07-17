Paresh Rawal Claims He Conceived Akshay Kumar-Starrer OMG 2: 'Wasn’t Given Credit For The Story Or The Concept'

Kumar approached Rawal to join the film, but he refused the offer. Rawal said, "I spoke to Akshay. He asked me to do the film. I told him, ‘No. This isn’t the film I had envisioned. There is no role of God in this story.’ He tried to convince me, but I had lived with the script from the beginning. I knew exactly what it was supposed to be. That’s why I walked away."