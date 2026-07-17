Paresh Rawal Claims He Conceived Akshay Kumar-Starrer OMG 2: 'Wasn’t Given Credit For The Story Or The Concept'

Paresh Rawal alleged he developed the original story and concept for OMG 2 but received no credit.
Rawal collaborated with director Amit Rai to create the script, which originally featured a temple tourist guide's son and had no divine characters.
The veteran actor pitched the project to Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan for the role of a biker guide, deliberately avoiding Akshay Kumar initially.
Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has claimed that he originated the concept and story for the 2023 film OMG 2 but received no credit for his work. Directed by Amit Rai, the critically acclaimed film was part of the Oh My God! franchise. The first part starred Rawal and Kumar.
Paresh Rawal claims he developed original concept of OMG 2
During his conversation with Vickey Lalwani, Rawal said that he first approached Rai with a film concept. Rawal clarified he would not write the screenplay but would contribute ideas and guide the narrative direction.
The initial story focused on a schoolboy whose life becomes miserable after a masturbation video goes viral. The boy's father originally worked as a tourist guide at the Khajuraho temple. Rai subsequently suggested making the father a part-time priest at the Mahakal Temple.
The duo developed the script together. They brought sexologist Dr Prakash Kothari on board to ensure accuracy. Rawal and Rai later pitched the idea to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and Somen Mishra at Dharma Productions. Mishra outright rejected the proposal.
No divine figures in original story
Rawal envisioned a biker to guide the boy's father through the crisis. He actively opposed bringing a divine figure into the narrative.
Rawal claimed that he approached Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan to play the biker. The Hera Pheri actor didn't want Kumar to be part of the film in the initial casting phase. He wanted to prevent audiences from perceiving the new project as a sequel to the 2012 film OMG!.
Refusing Akshay's offer
Rai eventually informed Rawal that Kumar was interested in the script. Rawal believed the project reached the actor through producer Ashwin Varde. He shared that he didn't want to fight with Rai because of their friendship, but he advised Rai against converting the standalone story into a franchise. The makers proceeded with the sequel format.
Kumar approached Rawal to join the film, but he refused the offer. Rawal said, "I spoke to Akshay. He asked me to do the film. I told him, ‘No. This isn’t the film I had envisioned. There is no role of God in this story.’ He tried to convince me, but I had lived with the script from the beginning. I knew exactly what it was supposed to be. That’s why I walked away."
He added, "The saddest part is that I wasn’t even given credit for the story or the concept. My name wasn’t mentioned anywhere. Amit, Akshay, Ashwin, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar and Salman Khan… all know it was my idea and my story. Ajay and Salman probably said no because of the subject. They thought it could become controversial. I tried explaining the concept to them."
Pankaj Tripathi played the father in the film while Kumar featured as "Shiv ka Doot".