'I Shouldn't Have Done It': Paresh Rawal Regrets Angry Tweet Targeting Critic Anupama Chopra For Her Dhurandhar Review

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Paresh Rawal expressed regret over his aggressive Twitter history and his personal attack on film critic Anupama Chopra, condemning online abuse.

Paresh Rawal
Paresh Rawal on his aggressive tweet against film critic Anupama Chopra Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Paresh Rawal admitted his aggressive Twitter history took a toll on his health.

  • Rawal expressed deep regret for his angry tweet against Anupama Chopra after she reviewed Dhurandhar.

  • While defending the film as well-made, the actor conceded that his personal attack on Chopra was unwanted.

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal is widely known for his outspoken social media posts and frequent online controversies. Rawal, 71, has admitted that his aggressive Twitter history negatively impacted his well-being.

Paresh reflected on his temper in a recent conversation with Vickey Lalwani. He said he regrets being excessively vocal on the microblogging platform. His continuous online activity, he revealed, "took a toll on his health".

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Paresh Rawal on his tweet targeting film critic Anupama Chopra

The veteran actor faced significant backlash last year after he targeted film critic Anupama Chopra on Twitter. Rawal's tweet targeted Chopra's review of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar.

Paresh referred to Chopra as "Miss Irrelevant" in the controversial tweet. The post sparked widespread online criticism. He now expressed regret for his angry tweet.

When Lalwani asked about the controversial tweet, Rawal said, "Yeah, that was unwanted. I should not have done it."

Despite his regret over the personal attack, he maintained that the film deserved a fair assessment.

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"I felt that Dhurandhar was a well-made film. Some people will like it; others won’t. That’s perfectly fine. But then write about it. Offer constructive criticism. That’s how it should be. Not the other way around. That’s what I felt was wrong."

He also revealed the reason why he referred to Chopra as "Miss Irrelevant".

Paresh said, "Yes, but the truth is, nobody really listens to what you’re saying. You can write whatever you want, and it hardly changes anything. Instead, it turns into a bandwagon. Fine, they’re doing their job; that’s okay."

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Condems online abuse

Paresh firmly condemned the abusive comments and threats that Chopra received after his tweet went viral.

Paresh said, "That’s wrong. You can’t treat someone like that. She’s a lady, you know. She’s an educated, cultured woman. She’s Vikram Chandra’s sister, for God’s sake."

The actor praised both Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Anupama Chopra for their grace following the public incident. The couple subsequently called to speak about the work of Paresh's son, Aditya Rawal.

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