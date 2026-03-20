Paresh Rawal Controversy: Actor Faces Backlash Over ‘Stupid’ Remark On RJ

Paresh Rawal controversy gains attention after his remark on an RJ’s Dhurandhar 2 post sparks criticism, with social media users reacting strongly.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Paresh Rawal
Paresh Rawal controversy over ‘stupid’ remark sparks backlash Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Paresh Rawal controversy sparks backlash over RJ remark.

  • Social media criticises tone and factual errors in exchange.

  • Dhurandhar 2 continues strong box office performance.

The Paresh Rawal controversy has drawn attention online after the actor responded sharply to a social media post reviewing Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The exchange has since triggered mixed reactions, even as the Ranveer Singh-led film continues to perform strongly at the box office.

The controversy began after RJ Sayema shared a reel on X, featuring a sarcastic take on the film’s review. The post was captioned as a humorous take on what was described as the “best review” of the film. In response, a remark was made by Paresh Rawal, in which it was stated that the “job as a stupid reporter” was secure and not desired by others.

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Social media exchange sparks backlash

It was later clarified by Sayema that she is a radio jockey and not a reporter, pointing out a factual inaccuracy in the remark. In her response, it was stated that facts should be checked, and the actor was criticised for being distant from his craft.

The exchange quickly drew reactions from social media users. Several comments were posted criticising both the tone and the factual error. It was pointed out by users that Sayema was not a reporter, while some comments reflected disappointment in the actor’s response. Others used the moment to comment more broadly on how public figures engage with criticism online.

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As observed across reactions, some users expressed that social media often reveals a more unfiltered side of celebrities, while others described the exchange as unnecessary.

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Dhurandhar 2 box office remains strong

Amid the online debate, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has continued its strong theatrical run. The film reportedly collected Rs 43 crore through paid previews on Wednesday, followed by Rs 102.55 crore on its opening day, taking its total to Rs 145.55 crore.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is expected to maintain momentum over the weekend, with early estimates suggesting it could cross significant milestones in the coming days.

The social media exchange has added another layer of conversation around the film, reflecting how online discourse often intersects with box office narratives.

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