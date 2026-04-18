Hera Pheri 3 Latest Update: Akshay Kumar Confirms The Film Is Not Happening Anytime Soon

Hera Pheri 3: Akshay Kumar revealed that for the next year, the film is not on track as there are many issues.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Akshay Kumar on Hera Pheri 3
Akshay Kumar shares updates about Hera Pheri 3 Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Hera Pheri 3 is currently not on track.

  • Akshay Kumar revealed that the film is not happening for the next one year.

  • The film was supposed to star Akshay, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty.

Fans of Hera Pheri 3 have been waiting with bated breath for the film, which brings back Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty with their respective roles. But the film's future remains bleak amid ongoing legal roadblocks surrounding the film’s rights. The writer Rohan Shankar has also exited the project. The latest update on Hera Pheri 3 will disappoint its fans. Akshay revealed that the sequel is not happening anytime soon.

Hera Pheri 3 Stuck In Legal Battle, Priyadarshan Reacts - Instagram
Hera Pheri 3: Akshay Kumar Starrer Faces Legal Roadblocks, Priyadarshan Offers Cautious Update

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Akshay Kumar on Hera Pheri 3

During his conversation with Subhankar Mishra on his YouTube channel, when Akshay was asked about the film's status, he said it is not happening as of now.

Hera Pheri 3 abhi filhaal toh nahi ban rahi (The film is not happening as of now),” said the actor. When the host expressed shock, the Bhooth Bangla actor replied, “Mujhe khud jhatka laga tha. Koi baat nahi, Welcome bana li. Thoda kuch mantra padna padega ki sab theek ho jaaye. Abhi ek saal toh nahi hain. Uske bohot saare issues hain, aisa nahi hain ki hum teeno [actors] saath nahi hain. Welcome to the Jungle mein hum teeno saath hain. Kuch kuch cheesein hoti hain jo main camera pe nahi bol sakta. Bohot saari cheezein, agreements hain, which takes the project backwards (I am myself in shock. But that's okay. I think we need some good mantras to make it happen. For the next one year the film is not on track. There are many issues, but not with three of us. We are there in Welcome to the Jungle. There are some things that I cannot speak about on camera. There are agreements).”

Related Content
Still - IMDB
Bhooth Bangla Review | Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan’s Juvenile Reunion Shows No Mercy For Audiences
Hera Pheri 3 Stuck In Legal Battle, Priyadarshan Reacts - Instagram
Hera Pheri 3: Akshay Kumar Starrer Faces Legal Roadblocks, Priyadarshan Offers Cautious Update
Hera Pheri 3 legal dispute over copyright issue - Instagram
Hera Pheri  3 Rights Controversy: South Producer Accuses Firoz Nadiadwala Of 'Delaying Legal Proceedings'
Paresh Rawal controversy over ‘stupid’ remark sparks backlash - X
Paresh Rawal Controversy: Actor Faces Backlash Over ‘Stupid’ Remark On RJ
Related Content
Hera Pheri 3 legal dispute over copyright issue - Instagram
Hera Pheri  3 Rights Controversy: South Producer Accuses Firoz Nadiadwala Of 'Delaying Legal Proceedings'

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Apne aap ayega, jab waqt aayega tab ban jaayega. Bas yahi hein ki budhapa na ho jaaye tab tak (It will come on its own time. When the time is right, the film will be made. I hope we are not old by that time)!,” he added.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: RCB Go Green In Saturday Double-Header; Black Market Ticket Scam Rocks Chinnaswamy

  2. ICC Investigates Canada Vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Match After Match-Fixing Claims

  3. IPL 2026: M Chinnaswamy Stadium Staff Under Scanner In Black Market Ticket Racket

  4. MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Arshdeep Singh Scripts History With 100 Wickets For Punjab Kings - Check Stats

  5. MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Explosive Quinton De Kock Lights Up Comeback With Rapid Ton, Poses New Quandary For Mumbai

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  2. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  3. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

  5. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  4. Saina Nehwal Heaps Praise On PV Sindhu: ‘We Made Each Other Very Good Players’

  5. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 17, 2026

  2. 131st Amendment Bill On Women’s Reservation Defeated In Lok Sabha

  3. Why is Noida District Magistrate Medha Roopam, Daughter of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Making Headlines?

  4. Peace Demands Preparedness: Why India Must Rethink Civil Defence

  5. Images Against Darkness: 100 Years Of The Indian Communist Movement And The Culture Of Rebellion, In Photos

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. CNN Exposé: 20,000+ 'Sleep' Videos, Millions of Views — Online Networks Profiting from Abuse of Women?

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. Sri Lanka's Energy Minister Resigns On Coal Import Issue

  4. Iran Says Strait Of Hormuz Completely Open For Commercial Vessels During Ceasefire

  5. Myanmar Pardons Over 4,000 Prisoners, Releases Deposed President Win Myint In New Year Amnesty

Latest Stories

  1. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Tickner, Smith Star As BlackCaps Register Seven-Wicket Victory

  2. Indian Among Second Group Of Migrants Deported From US

  3. Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar's Horror Comedy Earns Over Rs 15 Crore

  4. Washington Reverses Course with Fresh 30-Day Waiver For Russian Energy Purchases

  5. Trump Says China’s Xi ‘Very Happy’ About Strait Of Hormuz Reopening

  6. Shah Rukh Khan Reacts As The Academy Shares His Om Shanti Om Clip: 'Truly Feel Like The King Of The World'

  7. RCB Vs DC Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Indian Premier League Match 26 Today?

  8. Delimitation as Design: Critics See Politics Beneath Policy