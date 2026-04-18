Hera Pheri 3 Latest Update: Akshay Kumar Confirms The Film Is Not Happening Anytime Soon

Summary of this article
Hera Pheri 3 is currently not on track.
Akshay Kumar revealed that the film is not happening for the next one year.
The film was supposed to star Akshay, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty.
Fans of Hera Pheri 3 have been waiting with bated breath for the film, which brings back Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty with their respective roles. But the film's future remains bleak amid ongoing legal roadblocks surrounding the film’s rights. The writer Rohan Shankar has also exited the project. The latest update on Hera Pheri 3 will disappoint its fans. Akshay revealed that the sequel is not happening anytime soon.
Akshay Kumar on Hera Pheri 3
During his conversation with Subhankar Mishra on his YouTube channel, when Akshay was asked about the film's status, he said it is not happening as of now.
“Hera Pheri 3 abhi filhaal toh nahi ban rahi (The film is not happening as of now),” said the actor. When the host expressed shock, the Bhooth Bangla actor replied, “Mujhe khud jhatka laga tha. Koi baat nahi, Welcome bana li. Thoda kuch mantra padna padega ki sab theek ho jaaye. Abhi ek saal toh nahi hain. Uske bohot saare issues hain, aisa nahi hain ki hum teeno [actors] saath nahi hain. Welcome to the Jungle mein hum teeno saath hain. Kuch kuch cheesein hoti hain jo main camera pe nahi bol sakta. Bohot saari cheezein, agreements hain, which takes the project backwards (I am myself in shock. But that's okay. I think we need some good mantras to make it happen. For the next one year the film is not on track. There are many issues, but not with three of us. We are there in Welcome to the Jungle. There are some things that I cannot speak about on camera. There are agreements).”
“Apne aap ayega, jab waqt aayega tab ban jaayega. Bas yahi hein ki budhapa na ho jaaye tab tak (It will come on its own time. When the time is right, the film will be made. I hope we are not old by that time)!,” he added.