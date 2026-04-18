Hera Pheri 3 Latest Update: Akshay Kumar Confirms The Film Is Not Happening Anytime Soon

“Hera Pheri 3 abhi filhaal toh nahi ban rahi (The film is not happening as of now),” said the actor. When the host expressed shock, the Bhooth Bangla actor replied, “Mujhe khud jhatka laga tha. Koi baat nahi, Welcome bana li. Thoda kuch mantra padna padega ki sab theek ho jaaye. Abhi ek saal toh nahi hain. Uske bohot saare issues hain, aisa nahi hain ki hum teeno [actors] saath nahi hain. Welcome to the Jungle mein hum teeno saath hain. Kuch kuch cheesein hoti hain jo main camera pe nahi bol sakta. Bohot saari cheezein, agreements hain, which takes the project backwards (I am myself in shock. But that's okay. I think we need some good mantras to make it happen. For the next one year the film is not on track. There are many issues, but not with three of us. We are there in Welcome to the Jungle. There are some things that I cannot speak about on camera. There are agreements).”