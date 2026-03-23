Hera Pheri  3 Rights Controversy: South Producer Accuses Firoz Nadiadwala Of 'Delaying Legal Proceedings'

Hera Pheri 3 franchise legal battle

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Vijay Kumar clearly stated that they have total rights for Hera Pheri franchise and claimed Nadiadwala did the second instalment without permission and after the second film, he also announced a third one. That’s when they became aware of the situation and wrote to him, but he kept avoiding them, leading them to approach the court, which made it clear that the rights are with them.