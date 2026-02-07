Hera Pheri 3: South Producer Moves Madras HC Against Firoz Nadiadwala For Allegedly Violating Copyright Agreements

Hera Pheri 3 lands in legal trouble due to copyright issue

Seven Arts International Limited, a production house, has claimed that they have the copyright to the Hera Pheri franchise, not Firoz Nadiadwala. A report in Bar and Bench on Thursday stated that the production house has filed a petition alleging that Nadiadwala was authorised to make only one Hindi remake of the Malayalam original Ramji Rao Speaking (1989), which was Hera Pheri (2000) by Priyadarshan. Nadiadwala later made the sequel Phir Hera Pheri (2006), and has now sold the rights for the third instalment to Akshay Kumar’s production house, Cape of Good Films.