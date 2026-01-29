Paresh Rawal Says Hera Pheri 3 Delay Is Due To Akshay Kumar–Makers' Issue

Paresh Rawal says Hera Pheri 3 delay is due to Akshay Kumar's makers issue.
Actor denies legal disputes or withdrawal caused the delay.
Rawal insists Hera Pheri 3 without Baburao would fail.
Actor Paresh Rawal has finally addressed the ongoing speculation around Hera Pheri 3 delay, firmly stating that the project’s slowdown has nothing to do with him. Speaking in a recent interview, Rawal said the delay is the result of a technical issue between Akshay Kumar and the film’s makers, dismissing rumours that his alleged withdrawal or legal disputes stalled the film.
Paresh Rawal breaks silence on Hera Pheri 3 delay
Rawal clarified that the third instalment of the iconic comedy franchise will “definitely” be made. According to him, once matters between Akshay Kumar and the producers are resolved, he is ready to come on board immediately.
‘Not my issue’: Rawal on Akshay Kumar and the makers
In an appearance on The Lavari Show, the National Award-winning actor said reports of lawsuits and financial disputes were blown out of proportion. He rubbished claims that Akshay Kumar had sued him for Rs 25 crore, calling such chatter exaggerated and misleading. What this really means, Rawal explained, is that the delay is a behind-the-scenes issue that does not concern him directly.
He reiterated that he has no hesitation in signing the film and remains fully committed to the franchise, provided the producers and Akshay Kumar resolve their differences.
Why Hera Pheri 3 without Baburao won’t work
Rawal also spoke about his iconic character Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, a role that has become inseparable from the Hera Pheri universe. In an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, he said that attempting Hera Pheri 3 without Baburao would be a “disaster”, stressing that the character is central to the film’s humour and identity.
The original Hera Pheri, inspired by the Malayalam classic Ramji Rao Speaking, and its sequel Phir Hera Pheri remain among Hindi cinema’s most quoted comedies. Fans continue to wait for clarity on the third film, but Rawal remains confident it will happen.