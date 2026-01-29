Paresh Rawal Says Hera Pheri 3 Delay Is Due To Akshay Kumar–Makers' Issue

‘Not my issue’: Rawal on Akshay Kumar and the makers

In an appearance on The Lavari Show, the National Award-winning actor said reports of lawsuits and financial disputes were blown out of proportion. He rubbished claims that Akshay Kumar had sued him for Rs 25 crore, calling such chatter exaggerated and misleading. What this really means, Rawal explained, is that the delay is a behind-the-scenes issue that does not concern him directly.