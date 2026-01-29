Paresh Rawal Says Hera Pheri 3 Delay Is Due To Akshay Kumar–Makers' Issue

Paresh Rawal clears the air on the Hera Pheri 3 delay, saying it stems from a technical issue between Akshay Kumar and the makers.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Paresh Rawal in Hera Pheri 3
Paresh Rawal in Hera Pheri 3 Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Paresh Rawal says Hera Pheri 3 delay is due to Akshay Kumar's makers issue.

  • Actor denies legal disputes or withdrawal caused the delay.

  • Rawal insists Hera Pheri 3 without Baburao would fail.

Actor Paresh Rawal has finally addressed the ongoing speculation around Hera Pheri 3 delay, firmly stating that the project’s slowdown has nothing to do with him. Speaking in a recent interview, Rawal said the delay is the result of a technical issue between Akshay Kumar and the film’s makers, dismissing rumours that his alleged withdrawal or legal disputes stalled the film.

Paresh Rawal breaks silence on Hera Pheri 3 delay

Rawal clarified that the third instalment of the iconic comedy franchise will “definitely” be made. According to him, once matters between Akshay Kumar and the producers are resolved, he is ready to come on board immediately.

Mona Singh On Bollywood Ageism - Instagram
Mona Singh On Ageism In Bollywood: Men In Their 60s Can Romance, Women Come With An Expiry Date

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

‘Not my issue’: Rawal on Akshay Kumar and the makers

In an appearance on The Lavari Show, the National Award-winning actor said reports of lawsuits and financial disputes were blown out of proportion. He rubbished claims that Akshay Kumar had sued him for Rs 25 crore, calling such chatter exaggerated and misleading. What this really means, Rawal explained, is that the delay is a behind-the-scenes issue that does not concern him directly.

He reiterated that he has no hesitation in signing the film and remains fully committed to the franchise, provided the producers and Akshay Kumar resolve their differences.

Related Content
Related Content

Why Hera Pheri 3 without Baburao won’t work

Rawal also spoke about his iconic character Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, a role that has become inseparable from the Hera Pheri universe. In an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, he said that attempting Hera Pheri 3 without Baburao would be a “disaster”, stressing that the character is central to the film’s humour and identity.

Farhan Akhtar to put Don 3 on hold to focus on Jee Le Zaraa - Instagram/Farhan Akhtar
Farhan Akhtar Puts Don 3 On Hold, Shifts His Focus To Jee Le Zaraa - Report

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The original Hera Pheri, inspired by the Malayalam classic Ramji Rao Speaking, and its sequel Phir Hera Pheri remain among Hindi cinema’s most quoted comedies. Fans continue to wait for clarity on the third film, but Rawal remains confident it will happen.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 4: Vidarbha Need 110 Runs To Seal Win; All Eyes On Mumbai Vs Delhi

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Teams' Fixtures From February 1 To Start Of Tournament

  3. SA Vs WI: Lungi Ngidi Calls Playing Pink Day T20I For Breast Cancer Awareness Personal Cause

  4. 'Focus Is On Winning Matches, Not Personal Milestones': Ishan Kishan Eyes WC Glory After NZ Series Win

  5. IND Vs NZ, 5th T20I: Ishan Kishan’s 103 And Arshdeep Singh’s Five-Wicket Haul Lead India To 46-Run Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. AUS Open 2026: Rybakina Poses With Trophy On The Banks Of River Yarra In Melbourne

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles Final?

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Women's Singles Winner Elena Rybakina Earn?

  4. Sabalenka Vs Rybakina Highlights, Australian Open 2026 Final: Kazakh Star Secures Second Grand Slam Title

  5. Australian Open Final: Elena Rybakina Beats No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, Claims Maiden Melbourne Title

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Union Budget 2026: How Fiscal Allocations Are Reshaping Centre–State Relations

  2. Gadkari Hails Sunetra Pawar After Deputy CM Oath

  3. Union Budget 2026: Finance Commission and Southern States’ Discomfort, Explained

  4. Two Decades of Gender Budgeting—What It Gets Right And Where It Falls Short

  5. TMC Feels The Heat, As Bengal Momo Godown Fire Triggers Pre-Poll Blame-Game

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Activists Back Rojava Women, Call for Lasting Peace in Syria

  2. UAE Welcomes India-EU Free Trade Deal, Backs Open Economic Cooperation

  3. Elon Musk’s Vision: Why He Wants To Build AI Data Centres In Space

  4. Wagner Moura To Star In Lisandro Alonso’s Remake Of Taste Of Cherry By Abbas Kiarostami

  5. Epstein Files Released: Emails Show Ties With Powerful Figures, New Details On Death

Latest Stories

  1. Elche 1-3 Barcelona Highlights, La Liga 2025-26: Yamal, Torres, Rashford Fire Barca Four Points Clear

  2. Manipur’s Foothills Road Row: Access, Territory And A Fresh Cycle Of Blockades

  3. Liverpool 4-1 Newcastle United, Premier League: Ekitike, Wirtz Star In Emphatic Comeback Win

  4. 10 Years Of The Juvenile Justice Act: What The Law Sees And Refuses To See

  5. Volkanovski Vs Lopes Live, UFC 325: Australian Wins Featherweight Title In Sydney

  6. Union Budget 2026 Wishlist: Jharkhand Wants Centre to Release Pending Funds

  7. Union Budget 2026 Wish-list: J&K Seeks Increased Central Assistance As Fund Crunch Hits Developmental Projects

  8. Taurus February 2026 Horoscope: Steady Progress In Career, Strong Finances, Evolving Relationships, And Health Focus