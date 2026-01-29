Farhan Akhtar Puts Don 3 On Hold, Shifts His Focus To Jee Le Zaraa - Report

For the past few months, there have been reports that Don 3 might be postponed or shelved. The speculations intensified after Ranveer Singh reportedly exited the project. Before Singh's exit, Excel Entertainment confirmed that the film was progressing as scheduled and was reportedly set to go on floors by the end of January 2026. The latest report states that Farhan Akhtar has decided to put the film on hold. He doesn't want to rush the casting process as he wants the right cast to carry forward the iconic franchise. He will now be concentrating on Jee Le Zaraa.