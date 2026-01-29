Farhan Akhtar Puts Don 3 On Hold, Shifts His Focus To Jee Le Zaraa - Report

Farhan Akhtar is planning to put Don 3 on hold and wants to concentrate on his dream project Jee Le Zaraa.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Farhan Akhtar
Farhan Akhtar to put Don 3 on hold to focus on Jee Le Zaraa Photo: Instagram/Farhan Akhtar
  • Farhan Akhtar has reportedly decided to put Don 3 on hold as he wants the right cast for the upcoming film.

  • Farhan will now focus on his other delayed project, Jee Le Zaraa, which he announced in 2021.

  • Jee Le Zaraa's script is already finalised, and the delay is due to logistical challenges and date alignment of all three leading actresses.

For the past few months, there have been reports that Don 3 might be postponed or shelved. The speculations intensified after Ranveer Singh reportedly exited the project. Before Singh's exit, Excel Entertainment confirmed that the film was progressing as scheduled and was reportedly set to go on floors by the end of January 2026. The latest report states that Farhan Akhtar has decided to put the film on hold. He doesn't want to rush the casting process as he wants the right cast to carry forward the iconic franchise. He will now be concentrating on Jee Le Zaraa.

Don 3 rumours quashed as Atlee, Hrithik Roshan links denied - Instagram
Don 3 Director Update: Atlee, Hrithik Roshan Rumours Debunked, Farhan Akhtar Still On Board

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Farhan Akhtar puts Don 3 on hold, will focus on Jee Le Zaraa

Pinkvilla quoted a source saying that Farhan feels the casting of Don 3 is "crucial and he wants to be "absolutely sure about who steps into the role, and it is a longer process." 

He has now decided to work on the much-anticipated Jee Le Zaraa, which was announced in 2021 with Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

"Jee Le Zaraa has always been special for Farhan. With Don 3 taking time at the casting stage, he felt this was the right moment to revive discussions with the original team and push the film forward," the source added.

Jee Le Zaraa's script is already finalised, and the delay is due to logistical challenges and date alignment of all three actresses. "If the dates align, the film could finally go on floors in the second half of 2026. Creatively, everything is in place, and it’s now about managing schedules," the source said further.

Farhan Akhtar shares update on Jee Le Zaraa - Instagram
Farhan Akhtar Confirms Jee Le Zaraa With Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt And Katrina Kaif Back On Track: We'll Start Soon

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Farhan has already started discussions with the actresses and is hopeful their dates will align.

We hope Don 3 and Jee Le Zaraa see the light of day soon.

Tags

