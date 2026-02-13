Hrithik Roshan Clarifies He Was Never Approached For Don 3 Amid Ranveer Singh-Farhan Akhtar Feud

Ranveer Singh reportedly walked out of Don 3, leading to a public feud between the actor and Farhan Akhtar.
Singh reportedly claimed that Excel was trying to replace him with Hrithik Roshan.
Hrithik has now broken his silence, clarifying that he was never approached for Don 3.
Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 has been grabbing the headlines for all the wrong reasons. It all started when Ranveer Singh reportedly exited the project following the success of Dhurandhar. A recent report stated that Ranveer alleged that Excel Entertainment (Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani's production company) was trying to replace him with Hrithik Roshan.
Hrithik has now set the record straight by dismissing Ranveer's claim that Farhan approached him for Don 3.
Was Hrithik Roshan approached for Don 3?
As per a report in Variety India, the actor said, “What started off as just a rumour has now taken a life of its own, and it’s important to set the record straight. I would like to categorically clarify that I was never approached for Don 3 at any given time. I request the media to steer clear of any such unverified reports.”
Ranveer Singh-Farhan Akhtar feud over Don 3
According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Excel has demanded Rs 40 crore in compensation from Ranveer for walking out of Don 3 just before it was supposed to go on floors.
Ranveer blamed Excel Entertainment for unprofessionalism and not being serious about taking Don 3 on floors. He alleged that Farhan never had a proper script in place, and the Dhurandhar star prefers to work only with fully developed material. "He further alleged that Excel was exploring the possibility of getting Hrithik Roshan on board and only re-approached him after the success of Dhurandhar to capitalise on his momentum," a source told the portal.
Ranveer and Hrithik's upcoming projects
Next up for Ranveer is Dhurandhar 2, which is set for theatrical release on March 19. He also has Jay Mehta’s Pralay, where he is acting and also co-producing it.
Hrithik Roshan has no big releases in his kitty. He will be directing Krrish 4, but there is no latest update about the upcoming project.