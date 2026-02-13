Hrithik Roshan Clarifies He Was Never Approached For Don 3 Amid Ranveer Singh-Farhan Akhtar Feud

Ranveer blamed Excel Entertainment for unprofessionalism and not being serious about taking Don 3 on floors. He alleged that Farhan never had a proper script in place, and the Dhurandhar star prefers to work only with fully developed material. "He further alleged that Excel was exploring the possibility of getting Hrithik Roshan on board and only re-approached him after the success of Dhurandhar to capitalise on his momentum," a source told the portal.