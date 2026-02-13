Hrithik Roshan Clarifies He Was Never Approached For Don 3 Amid Ranveer Singh-Farhan Akhtar Feud

Ranveer Singh reportedly claimed that Excel was trying to replace him with Hrithik Roshan.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan clarifies reports of being approached for Don 3
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ranveer Singh reportedly walked out of Don 3, leading to a public feud between the actor and Farhan Akhtar.

  • Singh reportedly claimed that Excel was trying to replace him with Hrithik Roshan.

  • Hrithik has now broken his silence, clarifying that he was never approached for Don 3.

Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 has been grabbing the headlines for all the wrong reasons. It all started when Ranveer Singh reportedly exited the project following the success of Dhurandhar. A recent report stated that Ranveer alleged that Excel Entertainment (Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani's production company) was trying to replace him with Hrithik Roshan.

Hrithik has now set the record straight by dismissing Ranveer's claim that Farhan approached him for Don 3.

Was Hrithik Roshan approached for Don 3?

As per a report in Variety India, the actor said, “What started off as just a rumour has now taken a life of its own, and it’s important to set the record straight. I would like to categorically clarify that I was never approached for Don 3 at any given time. I request the media to steer clear of any such unverified reports.”

Farhan Akhtar to put Don 3 on hold to focus on Jee Le Zaraa - Instagram/Farhan Akhtar
Farhan Akhtar Puts Don 3 On Hold, Shifts His Focus To Jee Le Zaraa - Report

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Related Content
Related Content

Ranveer Singh-Farhan Akhtar feud over Don 3

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Excel has demanded Rs 40 crore in compensation from Ranveer for walking out of Don 3 just before it was supposed to go on floors.

Ranveer blamed Excel Entertainment for unprofessionalism and not being serious about taking Don 3 on floors. He alleged that Farhan never had a proper script in place, and the Dhurandhar star prefers to work only with fully developed material. "He further alleged that Excel was exploring the possibility of getting Hrithik Roshan on board and only re-approached him after the success of Dhurandhar to capitalise on his momentum," a source told the portal.

Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar Don 3 fallout - Instagram
Don 3 Row: Ranveer Singh Calls Farhan Akhtar's Excel Unprofessional, Actor's Exit Triggers Rs 40 Crore Dispute

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Ranveer and Hrithik's upcoming projects

Next up for Ranveer is Dhurandhar 2, which is set for theatrical release on March 19. He also has Jay Mehta’s Pralay, where he is acting and also co-producing it.

Hrithik Roshan has no big releases in his kitty. He will be directing Krrish 4, but there is no latest update about the upcoming project.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Vs Zimbabwe Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Muzarabani, Bennett Power The Chevrons To Memorable Victory

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Will Abhishek Sharma Play Against Pakistan? Here's What We Know

  3. 'We Would Like A Little Bit More Flatter Wickets' - Hardik Pandya Calls For Flat Pitches In World Cup After Namibia Win

  4. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: Nadeem Smashes Age Barrier; Delhi Cold Drink Controversy Erupts

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Group A Qualification Scenarios After India Beat Namibia By 93 Runs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Everybody Is A Guerrilla: No Justification For Opposing The UGC Equity Regulations

  2. The Higher, The Lower: India's Entrenched Caste Hierarchy Feels Challenged By UGC Guidelines

  3. Sins of Savarnatva: Caste Anxiety and the UGC’s New Equity Framework

  4. Delhi Govt Mulls Policy To Regulate E-Rickshaws In Bid To Tackle Congestion

  5. Day In Pics: February 12, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Bangladesh Elections: 2026 Polls Are More Than Just Government Formation

  2. Bangladesh Elections: Early Trends Show BNP leading

  3. Poll-Day Violence Reported as Bangladesh Records 32.88% Midday Turnout

  4. Bangladesh Elections 2026: Awami League Missing For First Time In Three Decades

  5. Awami League Boat Symbol Absent From Bangladesh Election Ballot After 30 Years

Latest Stories

  1. Ragini 3 Confirmed With Junaid Khan And Tamannaah Bhatia

  2. Tu Yaa Main Review | A Thrilling Romance Battling The Metaphorical Crocodile And The Biting-Kind

  3. Pakistan Vs Australia Hockey Highlights, FIH Pro League: Govers' Brace Sees Kookaburras Register Thumping Win

  4. Why Dating Feels More Exhausting Than Exciting

  5. Bangladesh Elections: Early Trends Show BNP leading

  6. Mahashivratri Fasting Rules: What To Eat, What To Avoid

  7. Netanyahu Orders Revocation of Israeli Citizenship For Palestinian Convicts

  8. Spider-Noir Trailer, Release Date Out: Nicolas Cage As Detective Ben Reilly And Spider-Man Variant Swings Into Action