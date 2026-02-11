Paresh Rawal Confirms Govinda's Exit From Bhagam Bhag 2; Calls Akshay Kumar-Manoj Bajpayee's Pairing 'Unique'

Paresh Rawal has confirmed Govinda's exit from Bhagam Bhag 2.
The veteran actor confirmed he will be playing a double role in the sequel.
Manoj Bajpayee has replaced Govinda in the sequel.
Bhagam Bhag (2006), starring Akshay Kumar, Govinda and Paresh Rawal, is getting a sequel with a major cast change. Recently, a report claimed that Manoj Bajpayee has replaced Govinda in Bhagam Bhag 2. Now, Rawal has confirmed Govinda's exit from the sequel. He also confirmed playing a double role in the upcoming film.
Paresh Rawal on Govinda's exit from Bhagam Bhag 2
In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Paresh confirmed that Manoj has joined the cast of Bhagam Bhag 2 as one of the leads. On Manoj and Akshay’s pairing in the sequel, the veteran actor said, “It’ll make for a different and unique combination.”
When asked the reason behind Govinda's exit from the comedy, he said, “I have genuinely no idea. However, we’ll miss Govinda.”
Rawal also revealed he will be playing a dual role in the film and expressed his excitement about it.
Manoj Bajpayee replaces Govinda
Recently, Variety India reported that Manoj's entry will mark a new chapter in the franchise. Bhagam Bhag 2 is said to have a brand-new storyline with mistaken identities, creating chaos and confusion.
About Bhagam Bhaag 2
Raaj Shaandilya has replaced Priyadarshan as the director, as the latter is busy with three back-to-back projects with Akshay Kumar - Bhooth Bangla, Haiwaan and Hera Pheri 3.
Actress Meenakshi Chaudhary will reportedly play the female lead opposite Akshay Kumar in the sequel.
The official announcement regarding Bhagam Bhag 2 is awaited.
About Bhagam Bhag
Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhagam Bhag was released in 2006. The comedy follows the journey of a theatre troupe that gets entangled in a series of crimes while travelling abroad. The one-liners, comedy and the mistaken identities made it one of the cult movies.