Paresh Rawal Confirms Govinda's Exit From Bhagam Bhag 2; Calls Akshay Kumar-Manoj Bajpayee's Pairing 'Unique'

Paresh Rawal has confirmed Govinda's exit from Bhagam Bhag 2. He also spoke about Akshay Kumar and Manoj Bajpayee's pairing.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Paresh Rawal, Govinda
Paresh Rawal confirms Govinda's exit from Bhagam Bhag 2 Photo: IMDb
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Paresh Rawal has confirmed Govinda's exit from Bhagam Bhag 2.

  • The veteran actor confirmed he will be playing a double role in the sequel.

  • Manoj Bajpayee has replaced Govinda in the sequel.

Bhagam Bhag (2006), starring Akshay Kumar, Govinda and Paresh Rawal, is getting a sequel with a major cast change. Recently, a report claimed that Manoj Bajpayee has replaced Govinda in Bhagam Bhag 2. Now, Rawal has confirmed Govinda's exit from the sequel. He also confirmed playing a double role in the upcoming film.

Manoj Bajpayee replaces Govinda in Bhagam Bhaag 2 - null
Manoj Bajpayee Replaces Govinda In Bhagam Bhaag 2? Here's What We Know

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Paresh Rawal on Govinda's exit from Bhagam Bhag 2

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Paresh confirmed that Manoj has joined the cast of Bhagam Bhag 2 as one of the leads. On Manoj and Akshay’s pairing in the sequel, the veteran actor said, “It’ll make for a different and unique combination.”

When asked the reason behind Govinda's exit from the comedy, he said, “I have genuinely no idea. However, we’ll miss Govinda.”

Rawal also revealed he will be playing a dual role in the film and expressed his excitement about it.

Manoj Bajpayee replaces Govinda

Recently, Variety India reported that Manoj's entry will mark a new chapter in the franchise. Bhagam Bhag 2 is said to have a brand-new storyline with mistaken identities, creating chaos and confusion.

Paresh Rawal backs AR Rahman - Instagram
Paresh Rawal Supports AR Rahman Amid 'Communal' Remark Controversy: You Are Our Pride

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

About Bhagam Bhaag 2

Raaj Shaandilya has replaced Priyadarshan as the director, as the latter is busy with three back-to-back projects with Akshay Kumar - Bhooth Bangla, Haiwaan and Hera Pheri 3.

Related Content
Related Content

Actress Meenakshi Chaudhary will reportedly play the female lead opposite Akshay Kumar in the sequel.

The official announcement regarding Bhagam Bhag 2 is awaited.

About Bhagam Bhag

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhagam Bhag was released in 2006. The comedy follows the journey of a theatre troupe that gets entangled in a series of crimes while travelling abroad. The one-liners, comedy and the mistaken identities made it one of the cult movies.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. South Africa Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: De Kock Falls Post Fifty; SA 127/2 (13 Ovs)

  2. T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma Hospitalised, Doubtful For Namibia Game - Report

  3. T20 World Cup 2026: Michael Bracewell Ruled Out Of Tournament With Calf Injury

  4. T20 World Cup 2026: Nepal Fan Cleans Up Wankhede Stadium Stands, Picks Up Garbage After Match Ends - Watch

  5. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: Nepal, UAE Powering Growth Engine; Rajapaksa 'Clarifies' Amusing Bat Allegations

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Seeking Equity: Caste, Classrooms, and the Limits of Reform

  2. Delhi Govt Mulls Policy To Regulate E-Rickshaws In Bid To Tackle Congestion

  3. Youth Congress Protests Centre’s Silence On Key Issues; Over 150 Detained In Delhi

  4. Raj Thackeray Slams Bhagwat Over ‘Language Protest’ Remark

  5. West Bengal Final Electoral Roll Likely by End of February, Says CEO

Entertainment News

  1. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  2. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  3. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  4. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  5. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. A Trade Pact Days Before the Polls: Bangladesh Set To Usher In A New Political Chapter

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  4. Australian Leaders Urge Calm After Violent Sydney Protests During Israeli President’s Visit

  5. Maxwell Refuses to Answer Questions In U.S. Congressional Epstein Probe

Latest Stories

  1. Bangladesh Elections: Where Are The Gen-Z Protesters Today?

  2. Super Bowl Performance: How Bad Bunny Had Trump Mad With Rage

  3. DDC Polls Unlikely In J&K Before End Of Term As Calls For Delimitation Grow Louder

  4. Over Half Of Bangladesh Polling Centres Marked ‘Risky’

  5. Allu Arjun’s Team Denies 'Baseless' Claims Of '42 Rules' To Meet The Actor, Initiates Legal Action

  6. Rahul Bhat Interview On Kennedy │“Uday Shetty Was A Very Complex Character Which Took A Toll On Me”

  7. What Is Frank Ilett’s 'The United Strand' Haircut Challenge That’s Tracking Man Utd’s Inconsistency?

  8. Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Naveen Polishetty’s Family Entertainer