Paresh Rawal Shares Update On Hera Pheri 3 Shoot, Reveals If His Relationship With Priyadarshan Has Soured

Actor Paresh Rawal shocked everyone when he announced his exit from Hera Pheri 3. Later, Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films, served a legal notice to Paresh, claiming damages of Rs 25 crore. They alleged that Rawal accepted a Rs 11 lakh signing amount and later walked out of the film after the shooting began. The actor said that he returned the signing amount with interest. Later, in an interview, he confirmed that he is back in the third instalment of the comedy franchise with his iconic character Baburao Ganpatrao Apte. Now, Rawal has shared an update on Hera Pheri 3 shoot.