Paresh Rawal Shares Update On Hera Pheri 3 Shoot, Reveals If His Relationship With Priyadarshan Has Soured

Paresh Rawal confirmed Hera Phera 3's shooting will start in February-March next year
Earlier, he left the project reportedly due to creative differences, but rejoined it
He confirmed that he has resolved all issues and is reuniting with Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty.
Actor Paresh Rawal shocked everyone when he announced his exit from Hera Pheri 3. Later, Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films, served a legal notice to Paresh, claiming damages of Rs 25 crore. They alleged that Rawal accepted a Rs 11 lakh signing amount and later walked out of the film after the shooting began. The actor said that he returned the signing amount with interest. Later, in an interview, he confirmed that he is back in the third instalment of the comedy franchise with his iconic character Baburao Ganpatrao Apte. Now, Rawal has shared an update on Hera Pheri 3 shoot.
Paresh Rawal on Hera Pheri 3
Sharing an update on Hera Pheri 3, the veteran actor told News18, “It’s a work in progress. We’ll start shooting for the film in February-March next year.”
When he was questioned if his decision to quit the film affected his relationship with director Priyadarshan, he said, “A lot has happened but that hasn’t soured my relationship with Priyadarshan. Aise rishta kharab nahi hota hai. In fact, what has happened is that it has further solidified our equation. Through all of this, we now know each other in a sharper and better way. Ghaav bhar gaya hai. Our relationship is very transparent.”
Rawal also spoke about the possibility of a spin-off movie for his character. “I’m not a greedy actor. I’m not foolish either. I’m not someone who assumes that duniya meri wajah se chalti hai. Even if a standalone film happens someday, Shyam and Raju also need to be there,” he added.
Hera Pheri 3 will mark Paresh and Priyadarshan's 15th film. Apart from this film, they also collaborated for Bhooth Bangla, which stars Akshay Kumar.