The Taj Story Director Tushar Amrish Goel On Row Over Paresh Rawal Starrer: There’s Nothing Religiously Provocative

Is The Taj Story a propaganda film?

Many labelled The Taj Story as a propaganda film. On this, Goel said, “We only study as much history as people are allowed to know. The moment we try to show or teach anything beyond that, it’s dismissed as propaganda.” He also said that many films, including Oh My God and PK, are made based on Hindu culture and beliefs, but those were never called propaganda, but when “we try to present a different perspective or raise a specific historical point, it’s immediately labelled as such.” He called it unfair.