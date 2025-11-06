The Taj Story Director Tushar Amrish Goel On Row Over Paresh Rawal Starrer: There’s Nothing Religiously Provocative

The Taj Story director Tushar Amrish Goel addressed the controversy surrounding the film
He clarified that the film is based on history and not about Hindu or Muslim communities
The Taj Story, starring Paresh Rawal in the lead, questions the authenticity of the Taj Mahal
Paresh Rawal starrer The Taj Story, which hit the screens on October 31, revolves around a court case filed by Vishnu Das (played by Rawal), a guide working at the Taj Mahal, questioning the authenticity of the Taj Mahal. Ahead of the film's release, two petitions were filed at the Delhi High Court seeking a review of the certification granted by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to the courtroom drama. The petitioners claimed that the movie is based on “fabricated facts and… a particular propaganda for spreading a manipulated history by showing misinformation” about the Taj Mahal.
Director Tushar Amrish Goel, in an interview, has opened up about the controversy surrounding the film. He clarified that The Taj Story is based on history and does not target any particular religion.
The Taj Story director on the film row
Tushar Amrish Goel told India Today that "religious debates and discussions are bound to happen", but when one watches the film, they will know that they haven't targeted any religion. He also asserted that it is "not about Hindu or Muslim communities" but is based on history, and he wants people to take it in that spirit.
“I can confidently say that our history textbooks have glorified the Mughals. When we teach history, it’s important to represent every era fairly. The Mughal period was indeed significant, but we cannot overlook other powerful dynasties like the Vijayanagar or the Cholas, those who defended their kingdoms against the Mughals,” he said.
Is The Taj Story a propaganda film?
Many labelled The Taj Story as a propaganda film. On this, Goel said, “We only study as much history as people are allowed to know. The moment we try to show or teach anything beyond that, it’s dismissed as propaganda.” He also said that many films, including Oh My God and PK, are made based on Hindu culture and beliefs, but those were never called propaganda, but when “we try to present a different perspective or raise a specific historical point, it’s immediately labelled as such.” He called it unfair.
“If you can make a film questioning blind faith or superstition, that’s considered a good and necessary effort; it raises awareness. Then why not allow space for the other side of the conversation too?” Tushar said.
The director also went on to say that there is nothing “religiously provocative” about the film and it “doesn’t attack any faith.”
“Our audience needs to be more sensible and open-minded. Right now, their mindset is often too immature to separate genuine storytelling from preconceived bias,” he said further.