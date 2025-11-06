The Taj Story Director Tushar Amrish Goel On Row Over Paresh Rawal Starrer: There’s Nothing Religiously Provocative

The Taj Story director said that they haven’t targeted any religion in the film. It is based on history and not about Hindu or Muslim communities.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
The Taj Story controversy
The Taj Story director opens up about the film controversy Photo: Instagram/Tushar Amrish Goel
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Taj Story director Tushar Amrish Goel addressed the controversy surrounding the film

  • He clarified that the film is based on history and not about Hindu or Muslim communities

  • The Taj Story, starring Paresh Rawal in the lead, questions the authenticity of the Taj Mahal

Paresh Rawal starrer The Taj Story, which hit the screens on October 31, revolves around a court case filed by Vishnu Das (played by Rawal), a guide working at the Taj Mahal, questioning the authenticity of the Taj Mahal. Ahead of the film's release, two petitions were filed at the Delhi High Court seeking a review of the certification granted by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to the courtroom drama. The petitioners claimed that the movie is based on “fabricated facts and… a particular propaganda for spreading a manipulated history by showing misinformation” about the Taj Mahal.

Director Tushar Amrish Goel, in an interview, has opened up about the controversy surrounding the film. He clarified that The Taj Story is based on history and does not target any particular religion.

Paresh Rawal on The Taj Story movie controversy - Instagram
Paresh Rawal Finally Opens Up On The Taj Story Controversy: There's No Hindu-Muslim Jingoism In The Film

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The Taj Story director on the film row

Tushar Amrish Goel told India Today that "religious debates and discussions are bound to happen", but when one watches the film, they will know that they haven't targeted any religion. He also asserted that it is "not about Hindu or Muslim communities" but is based on history, and he wants people to take it in that spirit.

Related Content
Related Content

“I can confidently say that our history textbooks have glorified the Mughals. When we teach history, it’s important to represent every era fairly. The Mughal period was indeed significant, but we cannot overlook other powerful dynasties like the Vijayanagar or the Cholas, those who defended their kingdoms against the Mughals,” he said.

Is The Taj Story a propaganda film?

Many labelled The Taj Story as a propaganda film. On this, Goel said, We only study as much history as people are allowed to know. The moment we try to show or teach anything beyond that, it’s dismissed as propaganda.” He also said that many films, including Oh My God and PK, are made based on Hindu culture and beliefs, but those were never called propaganda, but when we try to present a different perspective or raise a specific historical point, it’s immediately labelled as such.” He called it unfair.

If you can make a film questioning blind faith or superstition, that’s considered a good and necessary effort; it raises awareness. Then why not allow space for the other side of the conversation too?” Tushar said.

Paresh Rawal starrer The Taj Story earned very low on Day 1 - X
The Taj Story Box Office Collection Day 1: Paresh Rawal Starrer Off To A (Very) Slow Start

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The director also went on to say that there is nothing religiously provocative” about the film and it doesn’t attack any faith.”

Our audience needs to be more sensible and open-minded. Right now, their mindset is often too immature to separate genuine storytelling from preconceived bias,” he said further.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia Live Score, 4th T20I: AUS Restrict IND For 167 As Nathan Ellis And Adam Zampa Shine With The Ball

  2. Pakistan Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Hosts Lose Fakhar Early; Babar, Saim At Crease | PAK 4/1 (1)

  3. New Zealand Vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd T20I: Kiwis Hold Nerve, Win Thriller By 3 Runs | WI 204/8 (20)

  4. WPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Name Malolan Rangarajan As Head Coach

  5. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Up For Sale: What We Know So Far

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  2. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  3. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  4. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  5. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Rahul Gandhi Unveils Hydrogen Bomb, Says Has ‘100% Proof’ Of 'Vote Chori' In Haryana

  2. Third Student Assault Case in Two Weeks Reported in Himachal School

  3. The Baahubalis Of Bihar: Muscle And Dynasty Still Shape The Polls

  4. Day In Pics: November 05, 2025

  5. 19-Year-Old Delhi University Student, Sister of JNUSU Candidate, Dies By Suicide; Students Allege Institutional Neglect

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  3. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  4. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  5. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  2. Democratic Candidate Mikie Sherrill Elected As New Jersey Governor

  3. New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

  4. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

  5. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

World News

  1. The Password For Lourve Security Was ‘Louvre’: Years of Security Lapses Exposed After Paris Heist

  2. How Mahmood Mamdani, Mira Nair and Rama Duwaji Shaped New York mayor Zohran Mamdani

  3. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  4. Zohran Mamdani Creates History By Winning New York Mayoral Race

  5. Who Is Lily Lang? Decoding The Story Of Online Harassment And SEC Burnerverse Drama | Controversy Explained

Latest Stories

  1. Kannada Actor Harish Rai Of KGF Fame Passes Away After Battling Cancer

  2. Woman Maoist With Rs 17 Lakh Bounty Surrenders In Chhattisgarh

  3. India Vs Australia Live Score, 4th T20I: AUS Restrict IND For 167 As Nathan Ellis And Adam Zampa Shine With The Ball

  4. Pakistan Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Hosts Lose Fakhar Early; Babar, Saim At Crease | PAK 4/1 (1)

  5. Woman & Male Friend Arrested For Installing Spy Cam In Women's Hostel Washroom

  6. Voting Commences For 121 Seats In First Phase Of Bihar Assembly Elections

  7. Priyanka Gandhi Urges Bihar Voters To Choose Jobs, Education And A Brighter Future

  8. WPL 2026: Harmanpreet, Mandhana, Rodrigues Among Stars Retained - Report