Paresh Rawal Finally Opens Up On The Taj Story Controversy: There's No Hindu-Muslim Jingoism In The Film

The Taj Story controversy

The controversy stemmed from the release of the film's poster, which showed a Shiva idol emerging from inside the dome of the Taj Mahal, featuring Rawal. Later, the makers issued a statement which read: "The makers of the film The Taj Story clarify that the movie does not deal with any religious matters, nor does it claim that a Shiv temple resides within the Taj Mahal. It focuses solely on historical facts. We would kindly request you to watch the film and form your own opinion. Thank You, Swarnim Global Services Pvt. Ltd."