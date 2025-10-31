Paresh Rawal Finally Opens Up On The Taj Story Controversy: There's No Hindu-Muslim Jingoism In The Film

Paresh Rawal has finally spoken about the controversy around his film The Taj Story. Here's what he said.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
The Taj Story controversy
Paresh Rawal on The Taj Story movie controversy Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Taj Story revolves around the balance between belief and the documented history of the Taj Mahal

  • Paresh Rawal has addressed the controversy around the film

  • The film hit the theatres on October 31, 2025

Paresh Rawal starrer The Taj Story sparked controversy ahead of its release. A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Delhi High Court requesting a review of the film’s certification. But the court refused to hear the petition on an urgent basis. Amid this, the movie hit the theatres on October 31, 2025. Rawal has finally broken his silence on The Taj Story movie controversy

Paresh Rawal on The Taj Story row

On the controversy, Rawal told NDTV, "Tushar (the director) came with amazing research. There is nothing hanky-panky in it."

"His sources were clearly mentioned, and I even checked with friends who confirmed the facts. From the very beginning, we made sure there would be no Hindu-Muslim jingoism in this film," he added.

The Taj Story box office prediction Day 1 - Instagram
The Taj Story Box Office Prediction: Here's How Much Paresh Rawal Starrer Could Earn On Day 1

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Giving an example from the film, the veteran actor said, "There's even a dialogue in the film where a character says, 'Brother, it's you journalists who make everything about Hindu and Muslim. There's no Hindu-Muslim conflict here. This is about shared history.'"

He mentioned another scene that gives a message of peace and reflection. "When someone says, 'What should we do with this?' another replies, 'Break it.' Then a character says, 'No, brother, we're not the ones who destroy. Not even a scratch should come to it. Every problem cannot be solved by breaking or destroying things. Sometimes, acceptance itself is a big thing,'" the actor said.

Related Content
Related Content

Paresh Rawal on the PIL

The Hera Pheri actor clarified that the PIL wasn't filed to stop the film. "They just wanted the judiciary to watch it once. But the film already has a CBFC certificate. Even the judiciary understands all this; they're not foolish. We never intended to create any Hindu-Muslim controversy. Would anyone invest so much money just to create communal trouble? You can cause a riot for far less!", he added.

The Taj Story controversy

The controversy stemmed from the release of the film's poster, which showed a Shiva idol emerging from inside the dome of the Taj Mahal, featuring Rawal. Later, the makers issued a statement which read: "The makers of the film The Taj Story clarify that the movie does not deal with any religious matters, nor does it claim that a Shiv temple resides within the Taj Mahal. It focuses solely on historical facts. We would kindly request you to watch the film and form your own opinion. Thank You, Swarnim Global Services Pvt. Ltd."

Why PIL was filed against The Taj Story

According to a report in ANI, in the PIL filed by Shakeel Abbas through advocate Shakil Sheikh, it sought a review of the film’s certification. It also urged that the authorities ensure appropriate display of disclaimers in all promotional material and film credits. The plea suggested that the disclaimer should clearly mention that the movie “deals with a contested narrative and does not claim to be a definitive historical account.”

It is alleged that the film is based on “fabricated facts” and promotes a “particular propaganda”.

Paresh Rawal starrer The Taj Story trailer - YouTube
The Taj Story Trailer: Paresh Rawal Questions About Taj Mahal's Origin; Wants Its DNA Test

BY Garima Das

The Taj Story is written and directed by Tushar Amrish Goel and produced by Swarnim Global Services Pvt Ltd and CA Suresh Jha. Zakir Hussain, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sneha Wagh, and Namit Das are also part of the cast.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India's Historic Win Over Australia: Talking Points From Heady Women's World Cup Semi-Final

  2. India Stun Australia With Record Chase: Revisiting 2025 World Cup Semi-Final Blockbuster

  3. God Took Care Of Everything: An Emotional Jemimah Rodrigues After World Cup Semi-Final Knock

  4. India Vs Australia, ICC Women's ODI World Cup: IND-W Qualify For Third Final - Check Stats

  5. India Vs Australia 2nd T20I: Men In Blue's Record At MCG - Most Runs, Wickets, Highest Score

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  2. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  5. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Heavy Rains from Cyclone Montha Swell Krishna River; Officials Warn of Flood Risk

  2. Bihar Elections: ‘What Is The Caste Of Vikas?’

  3. Let Chhath Be: Sanatanising Folk Hinduism For Electoral Dividends In Bihar

  4. How The RSS Has Become A Cultural Hegemon

  5. Bihar Election: Will Jan Suraaj Matter This Time?

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. Sudan Civil War: At Least 1,500 Reportedly Killed in Two Days as El-Fasher Falls to RSF, Army Withdraws

  2. Yunus Warns of 'Forces from Home and Abroad' Trying to Derail Bangladesh Polls as Hasina Vows to 'Restore Democracy'

  3. India Secures Six-Month US Sanctions Exemption For Chabahar Port

  4. Would US-China  Rapprochement Dilute India’s Relevance?

  5. Record Floods Devastate Central Vietnam, Leaving Dozens Dead And Thousands Homeless

Latest Stories

  1. Filmmaker Blessy Declines Invitation To Attend Film Festival In Israel

  2. Anand Mishra: Former IPS Officer And BJP’s New Face From Buxar

  3. West Bengal Weather Alert: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Warning as Cyclone Montha Weakens

  4. Uttarakhand High Court Orders Action Against BJP Leader Over Alleged Role In Communal Violence Plot

  5. Ikkis Trailer: Agastya Nanda Brings Valiant War Hero Arun Khetarpal's Journey To Life In Sriram Raghavan's War Biopic

  6. Women In Sikhism: How Guru Nanak's Teachings Championed Equality

  7. Assam Govt To Donate GST Share From Zubeen Garg's Last Film Roi Roi Binale To Kalaguru Artiste Foundation

  8. KIFF 2025: Ritwik Ghatak To Receive Centenary Tribute At 31st Kolkata International Film Festival