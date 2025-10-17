The Taj Story Trailer: Paresh Rawal Questions About Taj Mahal's Origin; Wants Its DNA Test

The Taj Story trailer raises questions about history and faith related to the most iconic symbol of love and legacy, the Taj Mahal
The film stars Paresh Rawal, Zakir Hussain, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sneha Wagh, and Namit Das
It will be released in theatres on October 31, 2025
The makers unveiled the trailer for The Taj Story on Thursday. Headlined by Paresh Rawal, the upcoming film will raise questions about history and faith related to the most iconic symbol of love and legacy, the Taj Mahal.
The almost 3-minute trailer starts with Rawal's character, Vishnu Das, who is a local guide at the Taj Mahal. He wants to know the "real" history of the architectural marvel.
His quest to know the origin of the Taj Mahal takes him to the courtroom, where he raises questions about whether the Taj Mahal is a temple or a tomb.
In one scene, Das also demands a DNA test of the Taj Mahal. We also see heated exchanges between Rawal and Zakir Hussain's characters in the trailer.
Makers have described The Taj Story as a film that revolves around the balance between belief and documented history.
Watch The Taj Story trailer here
The Taj Story is written and directed by Tushar Amrish Goel and produced by Swarnim Global Services Pvt Ltd and CA Suresh Jha. Apart from Paresh Rawal, the film also stars Zakir Hussain, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sneha Wagh, and Namit Das. It will hit the theatres on October 31, 2025.
The Taj Story controversy
Earlier, the makers faced flak for a poster of the movie, which showed a Shiva idol emerging from inside the dome of the Taj Mahal featuring Rawal. Later, they issued a statement on the poster.
The statement read: "The makers of the film The Taj Story clarify that the movie does not deal with any religious matters, nor does it claim that a Shiv temple resides within the Taj Mahal. It focuses solely on historical facts. We would kindly request you to watch the film and form your own opinion. Thank You, Swarnim Global Services Pvt. Ltd."