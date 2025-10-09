The Taj Story teaser raises questions about history and faith related to the most iconic symbol of love and legacy, the Taj Mahal
The film stars Paresh Rawal, Zakir Hussain, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sneha Wagh, and Namit Das
It will hit the screens on October 31, 2025
The teaser for the upcoming film The Taj Story was unveiled by the makers on Thursday (October 9). Headlined by Paresh Rawal, the film raises questions about history and faith related to the most iconic symbol of love and legacy, the Taj Mahal. Written and directed by Tushar Amrish Goel and produced by Swarnim Global Services Pvt Ltd and CA Suresh Jha, The Taj Story is all set to hit the screens on October 31, 2025.
The teaser shows Paresh Rawal, sitting opposite the Taj Mahal as he says, "Taj Mahal is one of the seven wonders of the world, a fine example of architectural prowess" and adds, "For some, it is a tomb… and for some, it is a temple," with the music of azaan and temple bells and damroo play in the background.
He also asks an important question to the audience, "What do you think is its story?"
The Taj Story is an untold story of the Taj Mahal based on historical facts. Rawal's words have depth, and the narrative promises to dive deeper into the mystery behind the iconic monument ever built.
The background music and breathtaking cinematography perfectly add to the narrative and leave audiences intrigued.
Rawal shared the teaser of The Taj Story on his X handle and captioned it, "Every empire has a secret chamber. This October, the lock is about to break on the Taj Mahal's biggest mystery. Dare to look inside? #TheTajStoryTeaser Out Now! Unveil the facts with #TheTajStory on 31st October in cinemas near you! (sic)"
Watch The Taj Story teaser here
Apart from Paresh Rawal, the film also stars Zakir Hussain, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sneha Wagh, and Namit Das. It will hit the theatres on October 31, 2025.
The Taj Story poster controversy
Recently, the makers faced criticism for showing a Shiva idol emerging from inside the dome of the Taj Mahal in The Taj Story poster featuring Rawal. The actor deleted the original post and shared a statement from the film’s production team.
The statement from the makers read: "The makers of the film The Taj Story clarify that the movie does not deal with any religious matters, nor does it claim that a Shiv temple resides within the Taj Mahal. It focuses solely on historical facts. We would kindly request you to watch the film and form your own opinion. Thank You, Swarnim Global Services Pvt. Ltd."