Retro Express | Jigri Dost, Comic Relief, Co-conspirator: The Sidekick Keeping The Hero Relevant

Mehmood, known for his loud yet lovable characters, ruled the screen in the 1960s and 70s with films like Gumnaam (1965), Pyar Kiye Jaa (1966), Padosan (1968), Bombay to Goa (1972) and Sadhu Aur Shaitaan (1968) catapulting this supporting actor to stardom, making him the highest-earning actor of his era. He wasn't just a comedian but a complete entertainer—actor, singer, producer, and even director—often delivering emotional depth. His numerous supporting roles, mostly in comedies, propelled him into the spotlight as a bankable formula for a film’s success. He won four Filmfare Awards, three of which were for Best Comedian. In the 1960s and 70s, Mehmood was the only actor providing comic relief in the midst of the heavy drama of the films in that era, becoming the audience’s favourite, even surpassing the lead heroes of his time and making them insecure; his presence on posters could make film a hit.