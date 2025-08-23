Retro Express | Someone Sing The Family Song So I Can Find My Brother

It is a truth universally acknowledged that before the term ‘parenting’ was invented, every parent has, at some point, lost a child in a public place. Yours truly has been lost twice—first, by my father in a covered vegetable market when I was four and two years later, by my mother, who got on a train and left me behind on the platform. In both cases, I was duly found and reunited with my parents, so it was a happy ending. In the first, a vegetable seller hoisted me on to his stall and gave me a bunch of carrots to chomp and told me my father would realise at some point and come back. He did. In the second, I wandered to the Station Master’s office; he offered me tea and biscuits and made an announcement. It all felt very important. I remember thinking how lucky I was and had this been a movie, I probably would have met my parents only as an adult.