Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

Tara (Deepika Padukone) is written in almost the format of a manic pixie dream girl who fixes everything. However, she emerges far from that. She articulates her emotions and refuses to hide the intensity of her longing—an inversion of the internalised archetype often given to the “shy” female leads as mentioned before the song “Matargashti”. At the same time, the narrative’s gendered limits show clearly. Tara’s professional and personal world is barely explored. She is positioned as the emotionally exposed figure grappling with a closed-off partner, though she subverts the usual pattern by rejecting Ved when she recognises the illusion she had fallen for. The corporate sphere is not vilified outright; Tara appears functional and satisfied within it, while Ved experiences it as stifling. Their contrasting responses highlight how environments shape people differently. His Don 2 (2011) style re-entry into her office cheekily underscores this distinction.