Mustafizur Rahman Set To Miss Eight Days In IPL 2026 Due To New Zealand ODI Duty - Report

Mustafizur Rahman is set to miss eight IPL days after the Bangladesh Cricket Board confirmed his return for the crucial ODI series against New Zealand

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mustafizur Rahman Set To Miss Eight Days In IPL 2026 Due To New Zealand ODI Duty
Mustafizur Rahman Set To Miss Eight Days In IPL 2026 Due To New Zealand ODI Duty Photo: X/delhicapitals
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mustafizur Rahman will miss around eight IPL days due to Bangladesh’s ODI series against New Zealand

  • The Bangladesh Cricket Board prioritised national duty, citing World Cup qualification importance

  • KKR will manage a brief absence before he rejoins the tournament

Bangladesh’s left-arm pace ace Mustafizur Rahman is set to sit out a short stretch of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 as he returns home to represent his country in the ODI series against New Zealand. The news was confirmed this week by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), with chairman of Cricket Operations Nazmul Abedeen Fahim stating that Mustafizur will be unavailable for roughly eight to ten days in the middle of the IPL season due to international duty.

Mustafizur, who was snapped up by Kolkata Knight Riders for a hefty INR 9.20 crore at the IPL auction, is expected to play the entire IPL campaign except for this brief hiatus. “He will get the opportunity to play almost the entire IPL,” Fahim said as reported by Cricbuzz.

Also Read: Updated List Of All Players In Kolkata Knight Riders

However, he added that Bangladesh’s push for direct qualification to the 2027 ODI World Cup means the left-arm quick’s presence in the New Zealand series is a priority. Fans and analysts have reacted with mixed feelings, while many appreciate his commitment to national duty, others worry about the impact on team balance during his brief absence.

Related Content
Related Content

BCB Official Statement on Mustafizur’s Availability

The Bangladesh Cricket Board issued an official clarification on Mustafizur’s schedule, stressing that his return for the ODI series is a strategic move for Bangladesh cricket. Nazmul Abedeen Fahim emphasized that the board had granted Mustafizur a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the IPL but insisted that national commitments take precedence when crucial fixtures, like the New Zealand ODIs, are on the calendar.

“There is an important series for us in between, during which we may not release him for eight to ten days,” Fahim explained, reaffirming the team’s focus on World Cup qualification.

Impact on KKR IPL 2026 Campaign

Despite missing this short window, Mustafizur’s overall participation in the IPL remains intact, and his absence is expected to be manageable for KKR given their squad depth. While the team will miss his deceptive cutters and experience in the middle overs, KKR’s deeper roster offers some cushion, with back-up pacers ready to step in temporarily.

Apart from Mustafizur, KKR also signed Sri Lanka star pacer Matheesha Pathirana for INR 18 crore who has done wonders for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the past seasons. KKR other pace bowling options are Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Umran Malik, Akash Deep, Kartik Tyagi. So the options are lot for KKR but it would be interesting to see if these bowlers would be able to produce the same impact as Mustafizur does.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Haryana Vs Jharkhand Live Score, SMAT Final: JHA Win By 69 Runs, Lift Maiden Title

  2. IND Vs SA, 5th T20I Preview: India Look To Seal Series Against Plucky Proteas In Ahmedabad

  3. Snicko Controversy Rages On At The Ashes As Jamie Smith Decisions Leave Both Teams Furious

  4. New Zealand Vs West Indies, 3rd Test: Tom Latham-Devon Conway Register Record Opening Stand - Stats

  5. Bangladesh Cricket Board Postpones BPL Opening Ceremony Over Security Reasons - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  2. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  3. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  5. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Fajar-Shohibul Fikri Live Score, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Beat Indonesian Pair To Top Group B

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chang-Weikeng Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Bounce Back To Beat Chinese Pair

  3. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  4. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  5. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Insurance Bill: Beyond the Surface Rhetoric

  2. Where Are The Young Turks?

  3. Why The 'VB G RAM G' Bill Is Being Seen As The Death Of MGNREGA?

  4. ‘Manipur Wants Peace’, Say Meitei Protesters At Jantar Mantar Over Ethnic Violence

  5. Are The Stories Of The BJP’s Rise In Kerala Real, Or Perceived?

Entertainment News

  1. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  2. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  3. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  4. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  5. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

US News

  1. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  2. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  3. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  4. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  5. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

World News

  1. Israel Advances Plan To Build 9000 New Housing Units In An Illegal Settlement

  2. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  3. EAM Jaishankar Holds Talks With Israel PM Netanyahu On Deepening Bilateral Ties

  4. Trump Orders Complete Blockade Of Sanctioned Oil Tankers Linked To Venezuela

  5. Mass Shooting Shocks Sydney’s Iconic Bondi Beach

Latest Stories

  1. Vande Mataram Row: Kashmiri Leaders At Odds With Centre’s Views On Nationalism

  2. Delhi Bans Non-BS-VI Vehicles, Enforces PUC Rule Under GRAP Stage IV

  3. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Lyon's Double Strike Leaves England Reeling At Lunch Against Australia

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  5. Ikkis Release Postponed: Agastya Nanda Starrer To Hit Theatres In January On THIS Date

  6. Three Juveniles, Eight KISS Staff Arrested For Murder Of 14-Year-Old Tribal Student

  7. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  8. Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm