Mustafizur Rahman Set To Miss Eight Days In IPL 2026 Due To New Zealand ODI Duty - Report

Apart from Mustafizur, KKR also signed Sri Lanka star pacer Matheesha Pathirana for INR 18 crore who has done wonders for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the past seasons. KKR other pace bowling options are Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Umran Malik, Akash Deep, Kartik Tyagi. So the options are lot for KKR but it would be interesting to see if these bowlers would be able to produce the same impact as Mustafizur does.