Madhuri Dixit Weighs In On Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Shift Row; Calls Herself A ‘Workaholic’

Actress Madhuri Dixit has weighed in on the 8-hour shift row.
The debate started after Deepika Padukone reportedly demanded an eight-hour workday to support new mothers in balancing work and motherhood.
Madhuri said she is a ‘workaholic’ and had worked for 12-hour shifts on her upcoming show, Mrs Deshpande.
Following Deepika Padukone's alleged 8-hour workday demand, there have been discussions on work-life balance and working hours for new moms in the industry. There were split opinions as some supported Deepika, while some backed the long working schedules. Actress Madhuri Dixit is the latest to weigh in on the topic. In an interview, she said she is a ‘workaholic’ and had worked for 12-hour shifts on her upcoming show, Mrs Deshpande.
Madhuri Dixit on 8-hour work shifts
In a conversation with ANI, Madhuri, 58, said, “The thing is that when we did Mrs Deshpande, we were working 12-hour shifts every day, like maybe more sometimes...So, I think to each his own. I'm a workaholic. So for me, maybe it's different, but if a woman has that power and can say, 'okay, I want to work these many hours,' then that's her prerogative, and that's her life, and that's how she wants to do it...Then more power to her.”
About Mrs Deshpande
Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, the JioHotstar series is an official remake of the French thriller La Mante. It revolves around the story of a serial killer, serving a 25-year imprisonment and is approached by the police when a new killer starts copying her crimes. It will release on December 19 on the OTT platform.
Deepika Padukone on 8-hour shift demand row
Deepika Padukone's exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit sparked widespread debate, especially in the Hindi film industry. She reportedly requested an eight-hour workday to support new mothers in balancing work and motherhood.
Later, while speaking with CNBC-TV18 on the 8-hour work shift demand row, Deepika shared that several "male superstars" have been doing an 8-hour shift for years, but it "never made headlines."
"By virtue of being a woman, if that's coming across as being pushy or whatever, then so be it. But it is no secret that a lot of superstars, male superstars, in the Indian film industry, have been working for eight hours for years, and it's never made headlines," she said.
"I don't want to take names now and make this into a whole thing, but it is very commonly, publicly known that a lot of male actors have been working for eight hours a day for years," the Pathaan actress said further, adding that a lot of them only work for eight hours Monday to Friday and don't work on weekends.