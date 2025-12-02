Madhuri Dixit Weighs In On Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Shift Row; Calls Herself A ‘Workaholic’

Madhuri Dixit on 8-hour work shifts

In a conversation with ANI, Madhuri, 58, said, “The thing is that when we did Mrs Deshpande, we were working 12-hour shifts every day, like maybe more sometimes...So, I think to each his own. I'm a workaholic. So for me, maybe it's different, but if a woman has that power and can say, 'okay, I want to work these many hours,' then that's her prerogative, and that's her life, and that's how she wants to do it...Then more power to her.”