'Mardaani 3' Release Date Update: Rani Mukerji Returns As Shivani Shivaji Roy

Mardaani 3, starring Rani Mukerji, sees a release schedule change as Yash Raj Films unveils a new poster for the crime thriller.

Rani Mukerji returns as Shivani Shivaji Roy
Rani Mukerji returns as Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 3 Photo: Instagram
  • Rani Mukerji reprises her role as IPS officer Shivani Shivaji Roy.

  • Mardaani 3 focuses on rescuing missing girls across India.

  • Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, produced by Yash Raj Films.

Rani Mukerji is set to return as the fearless IPS officer Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 3, the latest instalment in Yash Raj Films’ long-running crime-thriller franchise. The makers recently confirmed a change in the film’s release plans, accompanied by the unveiling of a striking new poster that hints at the film’s central conflict.

Mardaani 3 release update and poster reveal

The announcement was shared through Yash Raj Films’ official social media handles, featuring a poster that places Mukerji at the centre, flanked by children marked as “missing”. The imagery signals a high-stakes narrative focused on rescue and justice, reinforcing the franchise’s commitment to socially driven storytelling.

What Mardaani 3 is about

Mardaani 3 is the third chapter in the series that began in 2014 and continued with Mardaani 2 in 2019. While the first film tackled human trafficking and the second explored a serial crime investigation, the new instalment reportedly follows Rani as Shivani Shivaji Roy as she investigates the disappearance of multiple girls across different parts of the country.

The film is directed by Abhiraj Minawala, marking his directorial debut, and is produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner, along with Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. The cast also includes Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta and Jim Sarbh in key roles.

Mardaani 3 continues the franchise’s focus on grounded, issue-led crime narratives, with Mukerji once again leading the charge as one of Hindi cinema’s most enduring female cops.

Release date: Mardaani 3 is scheduled to release in theatres on January 30, 2026.

