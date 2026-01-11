‘Mardaani 3’ Release Date Update: Rani Mukerji Returns As Shivani Shivaji Roy

What Mardaani 3 is about

Mardaani 3 is the third chapter in the series that began in 2014 and continued with Mardaani 2 in 2019. While the first film tackled human trafficking and the second explored a serial crime investigation, the new instalment reportedly follows Rani as Shivani Shivaji Roy as she investigates the disappearance of multiple girls across different parts of the country.