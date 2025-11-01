Shah Rukh Khan At 60: Nine Films Of The Superstar Launched By Netflix | List Of Yash Raj Films Titles Added To Platform

Netflix has announced a partnership with Yash Raj Films, bringing iconic Bollywood titles to the platform.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Shah Rukh Khan’s films on Netflix
Shah Rukh Khan’s nine most memorable films, launched by Netflix Photo: IMDb
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Starting today, Netflix will bring an iconic collection of YRF films to the platform

  • Audiences will get a chance to watch their favourite films at home

  • It has started by launching Shah Rukh Khan’s most memorable films, including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Mohabbatein, Dil To Pagal Hai, Veer-Zaara and Chak De India, on November 1, the superstar's birthday weekend

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and other celebs can now get access to some of the iconic films of their favourite stars on Netflix. The OTT giant and Yash Raj Films (YRF) have announced a partnership to bring a selection of the cult Bollywood films by YRF, which will be streamed across the globe. Starting today, the curated line-up of the films will roll out in phases to celebrate special occasions, festivals and beloved cinematic moments.

Shah Rukh Khan’s nine most memorable films, including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Mohabbatein, Dil To Pagal Hai, Veer-Zaara and Chak De India, have been launched on November 1, the superstar's birthday weekend. Three Salman Khan blockbusters - Ek Tha Tiger, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai - will start streaming on December 27 to mark the superstar’s birthday.

From November 14, classic Yash Raj Films films such as Chandni, Kabhi Kabhie, Vijay, Lamhe, and Silsila will be available on the streamer. Ranveer Singh's much-loved films - Band Baaja Baaraat, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Kill Dil, Befikre and Gunday will be released on December 5, coinciding with the theatrical release of his film Dhurandhar.

For the festive season, 34 more films of YRF, including Bunty Aur Babli, Hum Tum, Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic, Mujhse Dosti Karoge and Ta Ra Rum Pum, will start premiering from December 12 to 28, 2025.

The celebration doesn't stop here. It will continue till 2026. Starting February 7, a Valentine’s week collection is lined up, featuring eight romantic titles, including Saathiya, Ishaqzaade, Bachna Ae Haseeno and Salaam Namaste.

Dhoom trilogy will start streaming from November 28, while Mardaani series will premiere on January 22, 2026.

