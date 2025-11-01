Shah Rukh Khan At 60: Nine Films Of The Superstar Launched By Netflix | List Of Yash Raj Films Titles Added To Platform

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and other celebs can now get access to some of the iconic films of their favourite stars on Netflix. The OTT giant and Yash Raj Films (YRF) have announced a partnership to bring a selection of the cult Bollywood films by YRF, which will be streamed across the globe. Starting today, the curated line-up of the films will roll out in phases to celebrate special occasions, festivals and beloved cinematic moments.