DDLJ At 30: Shah Rukh Khan And Kajol Unveil Raj-Simran Statue In London - Watch Video

A bronze statue of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's legendary characters, Raj and Simran, was unveiled at London’s iconic Leicester Square.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol DDLJ bronze statue at London's iconic Leicester Square
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol unveil their DDLJ bronze statue at London's iconic Leicester Square
  • Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge became the first Indian film to be honoured in the iconic Scenes in the Square trail in London.

  • A bronze statue of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's legendary characters, Raj and Simran, was unveiled at London’s Leicester Square.

  • Both the stars were present to unveil the statue.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead roles, completed 30 years in October this year. Directed by Aditya Chopra, it is "the longest running film in the history of Indian cinema."

30 years is a major milestone for the iconic film. To commemorate it, a bronze statue of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's legendary characters, Raj and Simran, was unveiled at London’s Leicester Square on Thursday (December 4).

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol unveil DDLJ statue in London

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the statue amid the rain and addressed the press and fans. The duo mesmerised everyone with their iconic DDLJ poses. Taking to his social media handles, SRK shared pics with Kajol posing with the statue. He also shared a video of unveiling the iconic piece.

Shah Rukh Khan exuded charm in a black suit, while Kajol looked ravishing in a gorgeous mint-green saree.

"Bade Bade Deshon Mein, Aisi Chhoti Chhoti Baatein Hoti Rehti Hain, Senorita! Thrilled to unveil the bronze statue of Raj & Simran at London’s Leicester Square today, celebrating 30 years of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ)!," Khan wrote, adding, "Incredibly delighted that DDLJ is the first Indian film to be honoured with a statue in the Scenes in the Square trail. A big thank you to everyone in the UK for making this possible. Come meet Raj & Simran if and when you are in London… we would love to see you make more memories with DDLJ…"

What Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol said about the launch of their statue

According to a report in ANI, at the launch, SRK said that DDLJ was made with a pure heart. They wanted to tell a story "about love - how it can bridge barriers and how the world would be a better place if it had a lot more love in it", and that is why he feels the film has had a lasting impact for over 30 years now. The National award-winning star also said DDLJ is a part of his identity, and feels humbled that the film, Kajol, and he have been receiving so much love since it was released.

"I feel immense pride knowing the film has been embraced around the world, and I want to share this moment with the entire cast and crew of DDLJ, my friend and director Aditya Chopra, and the Yash Raj Films family. This is a moment I will never forget!," he added.

Kajol called it incredible to see their film receiving so much love, even 30 years later. "Watching the statue being unveiled in London felt like reliving a piece of our history - a story that has truly travelled across generations," she said.

"I'm grateful to everyone who continues to keep our film in their hearts after all these years," she added.

