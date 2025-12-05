DDLJ At 30: Shah Rukh Khan And Kajol Unveil Raj-Simran Statue In London - Watch Video

What Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol said about the launch of their statue

According to a report in ANI, at the launch, SRK said that DDLJ was made with a pure heart. They wanted to tell a story "about love - how it can bridge barriers and how the world would be a better place if it had a lot more love in it", and that is why he feels the film has had a lasting impact for over 30 years now. The National award-winning star also said DDLJ is a part of his identity, and feels humbled that the film, Kajol, and he have been receiving so much love since it was released.