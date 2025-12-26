Karnataka Vs Kerala Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: KAR To Bow First - Check Playing XIs

Karnataka pulled off the highest-ever chase of India's List-A history in last match
Devdutt Padikkal smashed 147 to take Karnataka over the line
Kerala also pipped Tripura by 145 runs in their 1st group match
In a South derby, Karnataka and Kerala will lock horns in Group A clash of Round 2 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium Ground B on Friday, December 24.
Karnataka got off to a sensational start in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as they gunned down a mammoth 413-run target against Jharkhand, i.e., the highest-ever successfully chased down target in the history of India's List-A cricket. Check out the full scorecard here.
Kerala also started off their season with a one-sided win by 145 runs against Tripura. Kerala put on a massive 348 runs on the board after batting first and then dismissed Tripura for just 203 to record a huge win.
Karnataka Vs Kerala, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Toss Update
Karnataka won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Karnataka Vs Kerala, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Playing XIs
Karnataka (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair, Smaran Ravichandran, Krishnan Shrijith(w), Abhinav Manohar, Shreyas Gopal, Vidyadhar Patil, Shreesha Achar, Abhilash Shetty, Vidhwath Kaverappa
Kerala (Playing XI): Rohan Kunnummal(c), Abhishek P Nair, Ahammed Imran, Baba Aparajith, Vishnu Vinod, Ankit Sharma, Mohammed Azharuddeen(w), Akhil Scaria, MD Nidheesh, KM Asif, Vignesh Puthur
Karnataka Vs Kerala, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Live Streaming
When to watch Karnataka vs Kerala, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match?
The Karnataka vs Kerala, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match will be played on Friday, 26 December at 9:00 am IST.
Where to watch Karnataka vs Kerala, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match?
Star Sports is the official broadcasting partner of BCCI for India's domestic matches, and they'll be telecast only a limited Round 2 matches of Vijay Hazare Trophy. While this match will not be aired on television or streamed on Jio Hotstar, you can check which Round 2 matches will be telecast here.
Karnataka Vs Kerala, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Squads
Kerala: Rohan Kunnummal(c), Abhishek P Nair, Ahammed Imran, Baba Aparajith, Vishnu Vinod, Ankit Sharma, Mohammed Azharuddeen(w), Akhil Scaria, MD Nidheesh, KM Asif, Vignesh Puthur, Biju Narayanan, Abhishek Nair, Abhijith Praveen V, Krishna Prasad, Sanju Samson, Eden Apple Tom, Muhammed Sharafuddeen, Salman Nizar
Karnataka: Mayank Agarwal(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair, Smaran Ravichandran, Krishnan Shrijith(w), Abhinav Manohar, Dhruv Prabhakar, Shreyas Gopal, Vidyadhar Patil, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Abhilash Shetty, Manvanth Kumar L, Harshil Dharmani, Shreesha Achar, Prasidh Krishna, Sharath BR, KL Rahul