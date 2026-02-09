Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Quarter-Finals Day 4: MP Hold Edge Against J&K, MUM In Front Vs KAR

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Score, Quarter-Finals Day 4: Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the day 4 of Ranji Trophy quarter-finals taking place across multiple venues of India

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Quarter-Finals Day 4
Mumbai and Karnataka clash hangs in balance while MP ahead against J&K at the start of Day 4 of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 quarter-finals X/BCCI Domestic
Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Quarter-Finals Day 4: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Day 4 of India's premier domestic red-ball tournament. Day 3 was indeed a moving day as it is said in Test cricket. While Uttarakhand registered a thumping innings and 6 run victory over Jharkhand, the match between J&K and Madhya Pradesh hung in balance with a tilt towards the latter. Meanwhile 42-times title winner Mumbai are in a better position against -time winner Karnataka and West Bengal have got the number of Andhra in the knockout fixture. Check out the live score and real-time updates of the match here.
LIVE UPDATES

Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Quarter-Finals Day 4: Finished Matches

The only quarter-final that ended on Day 3 was the one between Jharkhand and Uttarakhand, in which UTK won by an innings and six runs and qualified for the semi-finals.

Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Quarter-Finals Day 4: Day 3 Results

  • Mumbai 120, 377 vs Karnataka 173, 113/2*

  • Madhya Pradesh 152, 87/5* vs Jammu and Kashmir 194, 248

  • Bengal 418/6* vs Andhra 295

Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Quarter-Finals Day 4: Welcome!

Good morning, cricket fans! Welcome to the live coverage of Day 4 of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 which is being played across multiple venues across India. Stay tuned with us for the live coverage and real-time updates of the match.

Published At:
Tags

