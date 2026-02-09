Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Quarter-Finals Day 4: MP Hold Edge Against J&K, MUM In Front Vs KAR

Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Quarter-Finals Day 4: Finished Matches
The only quarter-final that ended on Day 3 was the one between Jharkhand and Uttarakhand, in which UTK won by an innings and six runs and qualified for the semi-finals.
Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Quarter-Finals Day 4: Day 3 Results
Mumbai 120, 377 vs Karnataka 173, 113/2*
Madhya Pradesh 152, 87/5* vs Jammu and Kashmir 194, 248
Bengal 418/6* vs Andhra 295
Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Quarter-Finals Day 4: Welcome!
