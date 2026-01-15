Karnataka Vs Vidarbha Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 1st Semi-final: Last Season’s Finalists Renew Knockout Rivalry

Karnataka Vs Mumbai, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 1st Semi-final Live score: Karnataka face Vidarbha in the Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-final as last season’s finalists meet again in a high-stakes knockout clash

Deepak Joshi
Karnataka Vs Vidarbha Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 1st Semi-final
Devdutt Padikkal, right, and Karun Nair run between the wickets during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 quarter-final between Mumbai and Karnataka, at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru. PTI
Karnataka and Vidarbha face off in the first semi-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru, with a spot in the final on the line. Defending champions Karnataka reached this stage with a convincing quarter-final win over Mumbai, showcasing a balanced batting order led by in-form Devdutt Padikkal, who has been among the tournament’s leading run-scorers. Vidarbha, meanwhile, booked their place by overpowering Delhi by 76 runs in their quarter-final, with Yash Rathod’s aggressive 86 anchoring a competitive total. The clash pits Karnataka’s experience and depth against Vidarbha’s confidence and momentum, promising a tight contest as both sides hunt a place in the VHT final.
Karnataka vs Vidarbha Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 1st Semi-final: Welcome

Welcome to live updates from Bengaluru as defending champions Karnataka face last season’s finalists Vidarbha in a high-stakes knockout rematch.

