Karnataka Vs Vidarbha Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Semi-Final: When And Where To Watch

Karnataka defated Mumbai in the quarterfinal clash
Vidarbha defeated Delhi in the quarterfinal clash
The second semi-final will be played between Punjab and Saurashtra
Karnataka and Vidarbha will clash in the first semi-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru, with a place in the final up for grabs.
Defending champions Karnataka booked their berth by comfortably defeating Mumbai in the quarterfinal, continuing their strong domestic form this season. They boast a well-balanced side featuring experienced campaigners and young talent, making them one of the favourites going into this knockout encounter.
Vidarbha, meanwhile, powered past Delhi in their quarterfinal with a commanding 76-run victory, thanks to a standout century from Yash Rathod that underlined their batting depth and resilience.
Playing as underdogs but with plenty of confidence from recent performances, Vidarbha will look to upset the hosts and reach their first Vijay Hazare Trophy final in the 2025-26 season.
Karnataka Vs Vidarbha, Vijay Hazare Trophy Semi-Final: Live Streaming Info
When and where will the Karnataka vs Vidarbha, Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-final be played?
The Karnataka vs Vidarbha, Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-final will be played at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru on Thursday, January 15, 2026 at 9am IST.
Where will the Karnataka vs Vidarbha, Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-final be telecast and live streamed?
The Karnataka vs Vidarbha, Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-final will be telecast on Star Sports in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.
Karnataka vs Vidarbha, Vijay Hazare Trophy Semi-Final: Squads
Karnataka: Mayank Agarwal(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair, Smaran Ravichandran, Krishnan Shrijith(w), Abhinav Manohar, Shreyas Gopal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Vidyadhar Patil, Abhilash Shetty, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Sharath BR, Shreesha Achar, Manvanth Kumar L, Harshil Dharmani, Dhruv Prabhakar
Vidarbha: Atharva Taide, Aman Mokhade, Dhruv Shorey, Ravikumar Samarth, Yash Rathod, Yash Kadam, Rohit Binkar(w), Nachiket Bhute, Harsh Dubey(c), Yash Thakur, Praful Hinge, Shivam Deshmukh, Parth Rekhade, Darshan Nalkande, Shubham Dubey, Akshay Wadkar, Ganesh Bhosle, Dipesh Parwani