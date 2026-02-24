Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: Check toss update, playing XI and road to the final of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 finalists Jammu and Kashmir and Karnataka as they clash at the KSCA Hubbali Cricket Ground

S
Soubhagya Chatterjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
karnataka vs jammu and kashmir ranji trophy 2025-26 final toss update playing xi hubbali
Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir captains Devdutt Padikkal and Paras Dogra at toss Photo: BCCIdomestic/X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Jammu and Kashmir are playing their first Ranji Trophy final in history

  • They are facing 8-time champion Karnataka in the final

  • The final is being played at the KSCA Hubbali Cricket Ground in Hubbali

Jammu and Kashmir have reached their first final in the history of Ranji Trophy and will be taking on eight-times champion Karnataka in the final match of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 at the KSCA Hubbali Cricket Ground in Hubbali on February 24, Tuesday. Jammu and Kashmir defeated Bengal in the semifinal, while Karnataka got better of Uttarakhand.

Jammu and Kashmir have made their way into the final by showing some gritty performances. They didn't have it easy and have to shine through some stern tests to get till the summit clash. For a region where infrastructure has historically been a challenge and socio-political factors have often disrupted the sport, the final appearance for Jammu and Kashmir is more than just a chance to lift the trophy. Their resilience reflected in the semi-final against Bengal as well, when they conceded a first-innings lead and still came back from behind to win the match. Auqib Nabi have been their MVP this season while veteran Paras Dogra, left arm pacer Sunil Kumar and young Abdul Samad has made crucial contributions as well.

Karnataka are a much-experienced side with Team India stars like KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair and Prasidh Krishna in their side. After an 11-year wait since their last title in 2014-15, Karnataka are once again only one step away from their ninth Ranji Trophy title. They entered the final after a massive semi-final performance against Uttarakhand, where they racked up a staggering 736 runs in the first innings. Their star batters KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal and Smaran Ravichandran has been in scintillating form with all three scoring centuries in the last match against Uttarakhand. Smaran is the season's leading run-scorer (950 runs) and the bowling will be led by Shreyas Gopal, who has scalped a total of 46 wickets this season.

Related Content
Related Content

Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: Toss Update

Jammu and Kashmir have won the toss and have opted to bat first against Karnataka at the KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground, Hubli/

Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: Playing XIs

Jammu and Kashmir: Qamran Iqbal, Yawer Hassan, Shubham Pundir, Paras Dogra(c), Abdul Samad, Kanhaiya Wadhawan(w), Abid Mushtaq, Auqib Nabi Dar, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Sahil Lotra, Sunil Kumar

Karnataka: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal(c), Karun Nair, Smaran Ravichandran, Shreyas Gopal, Kruthik Krishna(w), Vidyadhar Patil, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Shikhar Shetty, Prasidh Krishna

Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: Road To Final

Karnataka:

Saurashtra (Draw)

Goa (Win)

Madhya Pradesh (Loss)

Maharashtra (Draw)

Punjab (Draw)

Chandigarh (Win)

Kerala (Win)

Quarter-Final: Mumbai (Won by 4 wickets)

Semi-Final: Uttarakhand (Won on 1st innings lead after scoring 736 runs)

Jammu and Kashmir:

Mumbai (Lost)

Rajasthan (Win)

Chhattisgarh (Draw)

Delhi (Win)

Hyderabad (Win)

Puducherry (Draw)

Himachal Pradesh (Draw)

Quarter-Final: Madhya Pradesh (Won by 56 runs)

Semi-Final: Bengal (Won by 6 wickets)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Women Vs Australia Women Live Score, 1st ODI: Shafali Falls, Jemimah Joins Smriti | IND-W 25/2 (7.4)

  2. Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Score, Ranji Trophy Final Day 1: Patil Troubles Hassan | J & K 9/0 (5)

  3. India Qualification Scenario At T20 World Cup: Path To Semi-Finals Explained After West Indies' Victory

  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: Hetmyer’s WI Show Puts India In Trouble; Focus On Tariq As Spin Key For PAK Vs ENG

  5. Zimbabwe Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Windies Post This Edition's Highest Total - Check Top 5 List

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Late-Night Parleys Between Stalin, Congress Leaders Stir Speculation In Poll-Bound Tamil Nadu

  2. Day In Pics: February 23, 2026

  3. Punch-Drunk Love: How A Baby Macaque Found Itself On Billboards Across The World

  4. Tamil Nadu: Soundararajan Accuses Stalin of Creating ‘Artificial’ Rights Narrative

  5. Adrift Identities: A Personal Story Of Migration, Identity, And Cultural Belonging

Entertainment News

  1. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  2. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  5. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. Embassy of India, Tehran Urges Indians to Leave Iran Amid Fresh Protests

  2. NHRC Seeks MEA Report On Indians Held In Thailand

  3. Mexico Erupts In Violence After Drug Kingpin ‘El Mencho’ Killed In Army Raid

  4. Hungary To Block New EU Sanctions On Russia Over Druzhba Pipeline Dispute

  5. France Summons US Envoy After Comments On Killing Of Far-Right Activist Quentin Deranque

Latest Stories

  1. Jharkhand Urban Local Body Elections 2026: Voting Underway Amid Tight Security

  2. Robert Aramayo Makes BAFTA History With Rising Star And Best Actor Awards

  3. BAFTA Awards Red Carpet 2026: Best Dressed Stars From Alia Bhatt To Sadie Sink

  4. Top Maoist Leader Devji Surrenders To Telangana Police Ahead Of 2026 Deadline

  5. BAFTA 2026: KPop Demon Hunters Light Up Stage With Electrifying Golden Performance

  6. Mexican Army Kills CJNG Leader 'El Mencho' In Major Operation

  7. BAFTA 2026: Prince William Says He's Not In 'Calm State' Amid Royal Family Crisis

  8. Former Union Railway Minister and once TMC No. 2 Mukul Roy dies at 71