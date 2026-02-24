Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Jammu and Kashmir have made their way into the final by showing some gritty performances. They didn't have it easy and have to shine through some stern tests to get till the summit clash. For a region where infrastructure has historically been a challenge and socio-political factors have often disrupted the sport, the final appearance for Jammu and Kashmir is more than just a chance to lift the trophy. Their resilience reflected in the semi-final against Bengal as well, when they conceded a first-innings lead and still came back from behind to win the match. Auqib Nabi have been their MVP this season while veteran Paras Dogra, left arm pacer Sunil Kumar and young Abdul Samad has made crucial contributions as well.