Liverpool Vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2025-26: Troubles Increase For Both Sides After Shared Points – In Pics
At Anfield, Richarlison’s late equalizer forced Liverpool to settle for a 1-1 draw against an under pressure and relegation threatened Tottenham Hotspur side. The Reds dominated early possession and took the lead in the 17th minute when Dominik Szoboszlai curled a magnificent 25-yard free-kick into the top corner. Despite creating several chances to double their lead, Arne Slot’s men lacked clinical finishing in the final third. Spurs remained resolute under new pressure and snatched a point in the 90th minute. Richarlison pounced on a squared ball from Kolo Muani to silence the home crowd and dent Liverpool's top-four ambitions. Catch some of the best pictures from the match below.
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