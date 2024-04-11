International

Muslims Across The World Celebrate Eid u-Fitr, Marking End Of Ramadan | In Pics

Dressed in traditional finery, Muslims across the world offered prayers at mosques and Eidgahs on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramzan. Muslims in parts of the world welcomed Eid with huge congregations, family gatherings, elaborate feasts and well wishes.

Eid-ul-Fitr festival in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Children greet each other at the Jama Masjid on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Fitr festival, in New Delhi.

Eid-al-Fitr%20in%20Pakistan
Eid-al-Fitr in Pakistan | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
A Muslim child stands beside his father performing an Eid al-Fitr prayer with others, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

Eid-al-Fitr%20in%20Nairobi
Eid-al-Fitr in Nairobi | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
Muslim devotees offer Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting, in Nairobi, Kenya.

Eid-ul-Fitr%20festival%20in%20Delhi
Eid-ul-Fitr festival in Delhi | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook
Muslim devotees offer 'namaz' on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr festival, in Delhi.

Eid-ul-Fitr%20festival%20in%20Delhi
Eid-ul-Fitr festival in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
Devotees offer ‘namaz’ at the Jama Masjid on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Fitr festival, in New Delhi.

Eid-al-Fitr%20in%20Romania
Eid-al-Fitr in Romania | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru
A Muslim man playfully throws a baby in the air at the end of Eid al-Fitr prayers in Bucharest, Romania. Members of the Romanian Muslim community joined prayers at the Dinamo stadium in the Romanian capital, in the largest Muslim public gathering of the year. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

Eid-al-Fitr%20in%20Kyiv
Eid-al-Fitr in Kyiv | Photo: AP/Vadim Ghirda
A woman poses for a photograph at the end of Eid al-Fitr prayers in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Eid-ul-Fitr%20festival%20in%20Delhi
Eid-ul-Fitr festival in Delhi | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook
Muslim devotees offer Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting in Delhi.

Eid-al-Fitr%20in%20Lisbon
Eid-al-Fitr in Lisbon | Photo: AP/Armando Franca
A young boy stands with Muslims gathered to celebrate Eid al-Fitr at sunrise, marking the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, at a square in Lisbon.

Eid-al-Fitr%20in%20Germany
Eid-al-Fitr in Germany | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi
Muslims perform an Eid al-Fitr prayer, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, in Berlin, Germany.

Eid-ul-Fitr%20festival%20in%20Delhi
Eid-ul-Fitr festival in Delhi | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook
Muslim devotees greet each other on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr festival, in Delhi.

Eid-al-Fitr%20in%20New%20York
Eid-al-Fitr in New York | Photo: AP/Andres Kudacki
Muslims gather to perform an Eid al-Fitr prayer, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan at Washington Square Park in New York.

Eid-al-Fitr%20in%20Malaysia
Eid-al-Fitr in Malaysia | Photo: AP/Vincent Thian
Muslims attend prayers at National Mosque for the Eid al-Fitr, marking the end the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Eid-al-Fitr%20in%20Egypt
Eid-al-Fitr in Egypt | Photo: AP/Amr Nabil
Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan outside al-Seddik mosque in Cairo, Egypt.

Eid-al-Fitr%20in%20Nairobi
Eid-al-Fitr in Nairobi | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
Muslim devotees, including women in the background, offer Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting, in Nairobi, Kenya.

