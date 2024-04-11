Muslims Across The World Celebrate Eid u-Fitr, Marking End Of Ramadan | In Pics

Children greet each other at the Jama Masjid on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Fitr festival, in New Delhi.
A Muslim child stands beside his father performing an Eid al-Fitr prayer with others, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Muslim devotees offer Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting, in Nairobi, Kenya.
Muslim devotees offer 'namaz' on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr festival, in Delhi.
Devotees offer ‘namaz’ at the Jama Masjid on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Fitr festival, in New Delhi.
A Muslim man playfully throws a baby in the air at the end of Eid al-Fitr prayers in Bucharest, Romania. Members of the Romanian Muslim community joined prayers at the Dinamo stadium in the Romanian capital, in the largest Muslim public gathering of the year. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.
A woman poses for a photograph at the end of Eid al-Fitr prayers in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Muslim devotees offer Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting in Delhi.
A young boy stands with Muslims gathered to celebrate Eid al-Fitr at sunrise, marking the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, at a square in Lisbon.
Muslims perform an Eid al-Fitr prayer, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, in Berlin, Germany.
Muslim devotees greet each other on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr festival, in Delhi.
Muslims gather to perform an Eid al-Fitr prayer, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan at Washington Square Park in New York.
Muslims attend prayers at National Mosque for the Eid al-Fitr, marking the end the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan outside al-Seddik mosque in Cairo, Egypt.
Muslim devotees, including women in the background, offer Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting, in Nairobi, Kenya.