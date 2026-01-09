Kantara Chapter 1, Tanvi The Great Join Academy’s Best Picture Eligibility Line-Up

Three Indian films enter Best Picture eligibility list.
Kantara Chapter 1 leads India’s Oscar push.
Tanvi The Great competes via independent submission.
Academy releases 201-film Best Picture eligibility slate.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has released its list of 201 films eligible for the Best Picture Oscar, setting the stage for the upcoming awards season. Among global heavyweights and studio contenders, Indian cinema has emerged as a notable presence, with multiple titles officially entering the Oscar Best Picture race.
Indian Films in Oscar Best Picture Contention
Leading India's presence on the list are Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1, Tanvi The Great, and Mahavatar Narsimha. All three films have independently met the Academy's eligibility criteria, including theatrical runs across key US markets and compliance with the Representation and Inclusion Standards.
Directed by and starring Rishab Shetty, Kantara: Chapter 1 expands the mythological world of the original film and explores the roots of Daiva worship in Tulunadu. The prequel is backed by Hombale Films, one of India’s most consistent pan-Indian production houses.
Tanvi The Great, written and directed by Anupam Kher, tells the story of a young autistic woman inspired to serve in the Indian Army. The film features an ensemble cast including Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani and Aravind Swamy.
Adding to the list is Mahavatar Narsimha, an epic devotional action film directed by Ashwin Kumar and conceived as part of a larger cinematic universe.
What the Eligibility List Means
The Oscar eligibility list represents the first official stage of awards consideration. Films that qualify can now be voted on by Academy members ahead of nominations, which will determine the final Best Picture contenders.
In total, 317 films are eligible across all Oscar categories, with the Best Picture shortlist drawing particular attention due to its stringent criteria and limited final slots.
The final nominations will be announced on January 22, while the 98th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled for March 2026.