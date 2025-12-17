Ranveer Singh Kantara Controversy: Rishab Shetty Says Mimicry Of Daivas Makes Him ‘Uncomfortable’

Rishab Shetty didn't name Ranveer Singh but said that mimicry of Daivas makes him ‘uncomfortable’.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Rishab Shetty, Ranveer Singh
Rishab Shetty on people mimicking daivas Photo: Instagram
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ranveer Singh recently sparked controversy for mimicking Daivas from Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1.

  • At an event, Shetty addressed the issue of people imitating the sacred traditions, saying it makes him 'uncomfortable.'

  • Rishab's statement came after a video from the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa went viral, where Ranveer was seen re-enacting a scene from the film.

Recently, Ranveer Singh ruffled feathers by mimicking the revered goddess Chamundi or Chaundi (also spelt Chavundi) at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. Singh imitated a scene from Kantara Chapter 1 on stage, which followed severe backlash on social media. Netizens schooled him for "disrespecting" and "mocking" the goddess.

At the Behindwoods event in Chennai, Rishab Shetty broke his silence regarding people imitating daivas. Shetty's statement follows after Ranveer Singh's daiva controversy.

Rishab Shetty on people mimicking daivas

At the event, Rishab did not directly take Ranveer Singh's name but said that people mimicking the sacred traditions make him "uncomfortable."

"While much of the film is cinema and performance, the Daiva element is sensitive and sacred. Wherever I go, I request people not to perform it on stage or mock it. It is emotionally deeply connected to us."

Ranveer Singh issued an apology after the controversy

After being called out by people, the Dhurandhar star issued an apology, where he stated, "My intention was to highlight Rishab's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration (sic)."

"I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country. If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologise (sic)," he added.

Ranveer Singhs apology
Ranveer Singh's apology Photo: Instagram
Why Ranveer Singh was slammed for his Kantara act

At the closing ceremony of IFFI Goa, Ranveer, re-enacting the climax scene of Kantara: Chapter 1, described goddess Chaundi as a “female ghost” and mimicked the character on stage with crossed eyes and his tongue out and screaming towards the end.

In a video that went viral, he said, "I watched Kantara Chapter 1 in theatres, and Rishab, it was an outstanding performance, especially when the female ghost (Chamundi daiva) enters your body — that shot was amazing."

