De De Pyaar De 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet Singh Starrer Romantic Comedy

De De Pyaar De 2 will be available to stream online this January on a leading OTT platform.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
De De Pyaar De 2 OTT release
De De Pyaar De 2 OTT release date out Photo: YouTube
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • De De Pyaar De 2 will be available to stream online this January on a leading OTT platform.

  • The age-gap comedy was released in theatres on November 14, 2026.

  • Headlined by Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, the film opened to mixed reviews.

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer De De Pyaar De 2, which had a theatrical release on November 14, 2026, is set for digital debut after almost two months. De De Pyaar De 2, the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster, also starred R. Madhavan, Jaaved Jaaferi, Meezaan Jafri, and Gautami Kapoor in key roles. It received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. The age-gap comedy will start streaming on a leading OTT platform this January. Here's when and where to watch De De Pyaar De 2 on OTT.

A still from De De Pyaar De 2 (2025) - YouTube
De De Pyaar De 2 Review | A Befittingly Fun Sequel Dissecting Age-Gap Love Versus Uncompromising Family

BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

When and where to watch De De Pyaar De 2 online

De De Pyaar De 2 will be available to watch on OTT from January 9 on Netflix. "Time to meet the family, kyunki ab hai ladkiwalon ki baari 🤭💖
Watch De De Pyaar De 2, out 9 January on Netflix," wrote the streamer, sharing the announcement on social media.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC World Test Championship 2025-27: Updated Points Table After Australia Vs England Fifth Ashes Encounter

  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 7 LIVE Score: Ruturaj Gaikwad's Century Rescues Maharashtra; Hardik Pandya Stars For Baroda

  3. Kerala Vs Tamil Nadu LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 7: Jagadeesan's 139 Takes KER To 294/8

  4. Karnataka Vs Madhya Pradesh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 7: Shivang's Fifer Halts KAR At 207

  5. Bengal Vs Uttar Pradesh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 7: Gharami, Shahbaz Push BEN To 269

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  2. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  3. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  4. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  5. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

Badminton News

  1. India Open BWF Super 750 Preview: Lakshya Face Ayush In First Round; PV Sindhu Up Against Linh Nguyen

  2. Malaysia Open 2026: Lakshya Sen Enters Round Of 16; Ayush Shetty Stuns Olympics Bronze Medallist Lee Zii Jia

  3. Krishna Nagar, Paralympics Gold Medallist, Gets Tattoo In Tribute To Badminton Journey

  4. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  5. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BSF Deploys 12-Ft Fencing At Chicken's Neck Amid Bangladesh Unrest

  2. Jharkhand Marks Historic First With Participation At World Economic Forum, Davos

  3. Kolkata Weather Update: Cold Wave Intensifies; Further Temperature Dip Expected

  4. No One Knows Which Dog Is In What Mood, Says Supreme Court On Stray Animals

  5. Encounter Breaks Out In J&K’s Kathua, 3 Jaish Terrorists Suspected Trapped

Entertainment News

  1. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  2. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  3. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  4. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  5. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

US News

  1. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  2. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  3. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  4. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  5. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

World News

  1. Emperor without Clothes: Trump's 'Crude' Pursuit Of Venezuelan Oil

  2. Trump’s Greenland Gambit Puts NATO To The Test

  3. Beyond Venezuela: The Growing List Of Countries In Trump’s Crosshairs

  4. Oxford University Press Apologises For Hurtful Portrayal Of Shivaji Maharaj

  5. Béla Tarr, Legendary Hungarian Filmmaker And Pioneer Of 'Slow Cinema', Passes Away At 70

Latest Stories

  1. KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 Released; Download Hall Ticket for January 10-11 Exams

  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 7 LIVE Score: Ruturaj Gaikwad's Century Rescues Maharashtra; Hardik Pandya Stars For Baroda

  3. Toxic Teaser Out: Yash As Raya Roars Into Action, Introduces Audiences To Violent World

  4. Bail at Last: Gulfisha Fatima Walks Free In Delhi Riots Case

  5. Supreme Court Flags Rising Stray Dog Menace

  6. Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan Release Postponed Amid CBFC Delay, New Date Will Be Announced Soon

  7. Priyanka Chopra Is The 'Mother, Protector And Pirate' In The Bluff, Check Out First-Look And Release Date

  8. Delhi NCR Weather Alert: Dense Fog and Cold Day Conditions Persist