De De Pyaar De 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet Singh Starrer Romantic Comedy

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer De De Pyaar De 2, which had a theatrical release on November 14, 2026, is set for digital debut after almost two months. De De Pyaar De 2, the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster, also starred R. Madhavan, Jaaved Jaaferi, Meezaan Jafri, and Gautami Kapoor in key roles. It received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. The age-gap comedy will start streaming on a leading OTT platform this January. Here's when and where to watch De De Pyaar De 2 on OTT.