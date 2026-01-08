De De Pyaar De 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet Singh Starrer Romantic Comedy

De De Pyaar De 2 will be available to stream online this January on a leading OTT platform.
The age-gap comedy was released in theatres on November 14, 2026.
Headlined by Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, the film opened to mixed reviews.
Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer De De Pyaar De 2, which had a theatrical release on November 14, 2026, is set for digital debut after almost two months. De De Pyaar De 2, the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster, also starred R. Madhavan, Jaaved Jaaferi, Meezaan Jafri, and Gautami Kapoor in key roles. It received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. The age-gap comedy will start streaming on a leading OTT platform this January. Here's when and where to watch De De Pyaar De 2 on OTT.
When and where to watch De De Pyaar De 2 online
De De Pyaar De 2 will be available to watch on OTT from January 9 on Netflix. "Time to meet the family, kyunki ab hai ladkiwalon ki baari 🤭💖
Watch De De Pyaar De 2, out 9 January on Netflix," wrote the streamer, sharing the announcement on social media.