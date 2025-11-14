De De Pyaar De 2 Review | A Befittingly Fun Sequel Dissecting Age-Gap Love Versus Uncompromising Family

Starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, R Madhavan and Gautami Kapoor in lead roles, De De Pyaar De 2 positions itself as a romantic comedy that definitely has all of the elements to become a mass-entertainer. Most of it can be attributed to seasoned actors Madhavan, Devgn and Jaaved Jaffrey, who bring in comic timing and hilarious references from their older work like Boogie Woogie (1996-2014) and Singham (2011). R. Madhavan plays Rajji and even gets his own background theme, cheekily titled “Who’s Your Daddy?”—a double-pun aimed squarely at Ayesha (Rakul Preet Singh), who quite literally stands between the two men in her life: her father and her future husband. Gautami Kapoor plays his sophisticated and graceful better-half and Ayesha’s mother. Their chemistry stands out far more than Devgn and Singh’s, whose dynamic feels oddly mismatched and off-kilter energy-wise. Devgn and Singh are meant to be in love, yet the distance between them—of age, chemistry, and conviction—is so palpable it practically becomes a supporting character.