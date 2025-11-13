De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Prediction: Here's How Much Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet Singh Starrer Is Expected To Earn

De De Pyaar De 2 box office prediction: The buzz around Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet Singh starrer is quite positive and it is expected to have a good opening.

Garima Das
Updated on:
De De Pyaar De 2 box office prediction
De De Pyaar De 2 box office prediction for Day 1 Photo: X
Summary
  • De De Pyaar De 2, featuring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in leading roles, is likely to have a strong start on Day 1

  • The advance booking report of the romantic comedy is also positive

  • The film will arrive in cinemas on November 14

De De Pyaar De 2 box office prediction Day 1: Actor Ajay Devgn has made a comeback to the comedy genre this year with Son of Sardaar 2. He has taken a gap from solemn roles, and serving laughs with his comic roles. After returning to the genre with his iconic role of Jassi in Son of Sardaar sequel, Ajay is now reprising his character of Ashish in De De Pyaar De (2019) sequel, slated to hit the screens this Friday, November 14. The film also marks Rakul Preet Singh's return as Ayesha, Ajay's on-screen girlfriend. The trailer received positive response and the buzz around the film is quite good. Here's how much the romantic family comedy is expected to earn on Day 1.

De De Pyaar De 2 advance booking report for Day 1 - Instagram
De De Pyaar De 2 Advance Booking Report: Ajay Devgn Starrer Sells Over 5000 Tickets, Collecting More Than Rs 19 Lakh

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

De De Pyaar De 2 box office prediction

Going by the advance booking figures, De De Pyaar De 2  is expected to earn in the range of Rs. 7-8 crores on Day 1, same as Son of Sardaar 2, which earned Rs 7.25 crore, according to Sacnilk. The positive reviews and strong word of mouth will help the movie in its collections in the coming days.

This year there were some major releases in the romantic comedy genre—Janhvi Kapoor-Sidharth Malhotra starrer Param Sundari, which earned Rs 7.25 on the first days of its release, Janhvi and Varun Dhawan's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which minted Rs 9.25 crore, and Rajkummar Rao-Wamiqa Gabbi's Bhool Chuk Maaf, raking in Rs 7 crore. 

For the unversed, the first part instalment of De De Pyaar De registered an opening day collection of Rs 10.41 crore (including paid previews). It was released in 3200 screens in India and 650 overseas. The film's lifetime haul was Rs 104.13 crore in India and Rs 143 crore worldwide.

De De Pyaar De 2 has a plus point of not having any major releases at the box office this week. However, in the South belt, there is Dulquer Salmaan's Kaantha, but Ajay Devgn's film is anticipated to have a clear run in the Hindi belt.

Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh starrer De De Pyaar De 2 trailer out - YouTube
De De Pyaar De 2 Trailer: Ajay Devgn Navigates Love And Complex Family Dynamics; Locks Horns With R Madhavan

BY Garima Das

De De Pyaar De 2 is directed by Anshul Sharma. Apart from Ajay and Rakul, the film also stars R. Madhavan, Ishita Dutta, Jaaved Jaaferi, Meezaan and Gautami Kapoor in key roles.

Published At:
